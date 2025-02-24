Skip to Content

Trends in 2025 for Healthcare

Capgemini
Elin Heir, Dr. Soumya Sampada, Reginald Samuel, Angela Heinrich
Feb 28, 2025

The healthcare sector is undergoing transformative changes, driven by technological advancements, data ecosystems, evolving patient needs, and a growing emphasis on sustainability. The focus is on shifting care from hospitals to patients’ homes and enhancing quality of life with minimal disruptions.

Healthcare providers are embracing digital solutions and collaborative models to create more integrated, efficient, and patient-centered systems. At the same time, challenges such as an aging population and resource constraints are prompting the exploration of new care delivery models. Several emerging trends reflect these pressures, all underpinned by the critical role of data, which is key to optimizing healthcare delivery, improving patient outcomes, and creating a more connected, efficient, and sustainable system.

Healthcare is shifting from hospital-centric care to an integrated, patient-centered approach across the entire continuum- from prevention to long-term wellness. Globally, aging populations and workforce shortages highlight the need for efficient and continuous care. Collaboration between local and specialist providers is crucial, supported by digital solutions that empower patients and reduce hospital dependence. Value-based care is replacing traditional models, prioritizing patient-reported outcomes and personalized health management.

As healthcare evolves beyond traditional hospital settings, it is leveraging digital solutions to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and patient engagement. Digital home monitoring and virtual care are expanding rapidly, enabling patients to receive high-quality medical attention from home. Virtual hospitals integrate remote monitoring, teleconsultations, and AI-driven diagnostics, creating a seamless digital ecosystem. 
AI-powered medical devices and data sharing are revolutionizing health monitoring, allowing real-time decision support and personalized care. While hospitals traditionally have managed these devices, there is a growing shift toward patient-owned health data collection. This transformation demands strong data governance frameworks and interoperability between patient devices and clinical systems.
Empowering patients through education and engagement is crucial for proactive health management. Platforms that support self-monitoring, shared decision-making, and patient education enable individuals to take control of their health. Denmark’s “Datadonor” initiative, developed by Capgemini, allows patients to contribute personal health data for medical research while ensuring privacy and transparency. 
Stronger coordination between primary and specialist care ensures better patient outcomes. National health portals and integrated care models facilitate real-time data exchange, fostering trust among healthcare providers and improving holistic care delivery. 
Reducing hospital admissions through proactive measures is a key goal of digital health. Real-time patient monitoring and data access enable early detection of health issues, allowing timely interventions and reducing hospital strain.

Over the past five years, the healthcare ecosystem has experienced exponential technological advancements. These developments have significantly enhanced efficiency and provide deeper insights into patient and population care. 

The healthcare industry is at the forefront of data generation, contributing approximately 30% of the global data output. This trend is expected to continue, with increasing aggregation of diverse data sources such as lifestyle data, diagnostic results, genomic data, and more. These data are collected through various platforms, including health information exchange systems, electronic medical records (EMR/EHR), wearable devices, medical sensors, social media and others. 
As data generation and aggregation continue to grow, the application of advanced analytics and AI will play a pivotal role in understanding and addressing patient needs, predicting health trends, and tailoring treatments effectively. 
The following are just a few of the many AI applications in healthcare:
Virtual health assistants: AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can provide patients with medical advice, reminders for medication, and support for managing chronic conditions. They are also supporting healthcare professionals in summarizing patients’ medical records or recommending treatment plans.
Personalized treatment plans: AI can help clinicians to tailor treatment plans to individual patients based on their unique genetic makeup and medical history.
Predictive analytics: AI can predict patient outcomes and disease outbreaks by analyzing vast amounts of data, enabling proactive healthcare measures. AI can also create digital twins to simulate scenarios that validate clinical decisions. 
A recent WHO study has shown that digital solutions have significantly improved health workers’ performance, mental health, skills, and competencies, which directly impacts the health and wellbeing of patients and the broader population. 
While advances in technology have led to an increase in solutions with overlapping functionalities, this proliferation poses a significant challenge for stakeholders in selecting the most appropriate solution for their specific needs. Additionally, regulatory and compliance issues, seamless system integration for data sharing, and security concerns remain major challenges.

Value-based care is a healthcare delivery model that focuses on providing high-quality care while improving patient outcomes and reducing costs. Instead of paying providers based on the volume of services they deliver, value-based care ties payments to the quality and efficiency of care provided. Healthcare organizations are moving away from the traditional brick-and-mortar delivery model towards a hybrid approach that combines virtual care with in-facility care to enhance clinical outcomes.
 
The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) plays a crucial role in this transformation, as monitoring patients’ biomarkers and intervening at the right time is critical in virtual care. To build a sustainable IoMT ecosystem, collaboration is vital among healthcare providers, technology vendors, regulatory bodies, industry stakeholders, and academic institutions. These partnerships foster innovation, ensure regulatory compliance, and promote interoperability within the IoMT ecosystem. 
The following IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) devices are among those already making a significant impact in healthcare:
– Continuous glucose monitors: Used by diabetic patients, these devices continuously monitor blood glucose levels and send alerts if levels become abnormal.
– Smart inhalers: These devices help patients with asthma or COPD by monitoring inhaler usage and providing feedback to ensure proper medication adherence.
– Connected contact lenses: These innovative lenses can monitor glucose levels in tears, offering a non-invasive method for diabetes management.
– Software as a medical device (SaMD): Software applications can measure vital signs, monitor stress levels, and predict strokes utilizing the inbuilt camera of a mobile phone.

Health outcomes are shaped by more than just clinical interventions—social, behavioral, and mental health factors play a critical role. Research from the National Academy of Medicine shows that while medical care accounts for only 20% of health outcomes, 80% is influenced by social determinants of health (SDoH), such as education, income, housing, and access to nutritious food.

Addressing these factors is essential to improving health equity, reducing disparities, and lowering long-term healthcare costs. However, fragmented data, limited collaboration between healthcare and social organizations, and funding challenges continue to hinder progress. 
With the shift toward value-based care, healthcare organizations are increasingly using data to bridge the gap between medical and social care. Innovative initiatives include:

CalPERS: Uses self-reported race, ethnicity, and language data to drive health equity initiatives, influencing insurers to adopt similar strategies.
Parkland Hospital: Identifies economically vulnerable women at risk for breast cancer, providing social support and mobile mammography outreach to improve early detection.
MassHealth: Employs risk-adjusted data models to reduce emergency visits by 15% and enhance patient satisfaction.

While these initiatives demonstrate progress, achieving full integration of SDoH into healthcare remains a long-term goal. To drive meaningful change, healthcare systems must invest in data interoperability, strengthen partnerships with community organizations, and adopt innovative funding models. Leveraging data-driven insights will be essential for transforming health outcomes, making care more equitable, and ensuring long-term sustainability in global healthcare systems.

Data has long been a cornerstone of physical health management, yet its use in mental and behavioral health lagged despite benefits such as stigma reduction through implementation in routine medical visits and cost savings through early intervention and prevention. Conditions like anxiety, depression, and substance use disorders require continuous monitoring and personalized interventions, making data-driven approaches essential for improved outcomes.

However, challenges including limited funding, inadequate workforce training, and data-sharing restrictions exist. Several healthcare systems have implemented innovative approaches to overcome these barriers:

– Collaborative Care Model (CoCM): Implemented by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is a team-based approach that integrates primary care providers, psychiatrists, and care managers to improve coordination and treatment for complex mental health cases.
– NHS Talking Therapies (IAPT) in the UK: The NHS’s Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) program, now known as NHS Talking Therapies, enables self-referrals for evidence-based psychological treatments, improving accessibility and reducing stigma.
– Community-based behavioral services: Peer support networks, such as those offered by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and telehealth solutions expand access to mental health services, particularly underserved populations and rural communities.

By integrating mental health into primary care, utilizing unified electronic health records, leveraging digital tools, and expanding access through community-driven models, healthcare systems can improve patient outcomes, enhance accessibility, and ensure sustainable mental health care delivery.

Data drives insights, predictions, and personalized care. For instance, the UK’s NHS “Data Saves Lives” initiative utilizes health data to identify at-risk populations and implement early interventions. Singapore’s Healthier SG strategy leverages AI and genomics for early detection and personalized preventive care and the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention centralizes data to enhance public health and community engagement. To maximize data’s impact, healthcare systems must build interoperable ecosystems, invest in predictive analytics, improve data quality, ensure privacy, and empower citizens with access to their health information.

Effective incentives align actions with preventive care goals. 
– For citizens, these include financial rewards and gamified health programs to incentivize healthier lifestyles. Examples include Singapore’s National Step Challenge and Germany Ministry of Health’s offering bonuses for preventive check-ups
– Healthcare providers benefit through value-based payments such as US’s Pay for Performance (P4P) bonuses and the UK’s Quality and Outcomes Framework (QOF) that rewards providers for achieving preventive health targets.
– Lastly, policymakers are incentivized through performance-based budgets, public-private partnerships for innovation, and policy-driven taxes, such as Mexico’s sugar tax that encourages healthier behaviors. 
Proactive care emphasizes early detection, health literacy, and lifestyle interventions. It requires a digital infrastructure for seamless data integration and real-time monitoring, workforce training for upskilling healthcare professionals in prevention-focused care, and public-private collaboration for driving innovation and scalable preventive models. 
Data, incentives, and proactive care form a reinforcing cycle that drives preventive healthcare. Governments, healthcare providers, tech companies, and citizens must collaborate through effective policies, technologies, and shared responsibility. Investing in prevention reduces costs and improves societal wellbeing, making it essential for the future of global health.

Summary and outlook: A digital, data-driven future

Digitization, and a deeper integration of data into everyday care are bringing rapid change to the healthcare sector. As healthcare systems adapt to evolving patient expectations and increasing demand for sustainability, the focus will shift toward enhancing accessibility and efficiency through digital tools.

Medical costs are projected to rise at a global average rate of 10.4% in 2025, highlighting the urgent need for cost-effective solutions. Key trends will include the widespread adoption of digital home monitoring, AI-powered personalized treatments, the integration of behavioral and mental health services into primary care, and a stronger emphasis on prevention to reduce long-term healthcare costs.

As medical technologies continue to drive up costs, nearly 69% of insurers report that new medical technologies are the top cost driver globally. This trend is particularly significant in the Americas (88%) and Asia Pacific (73%). To mitigate these rising costs, there is a growing push to make healthcare more cost-efficient without compromising patient care. The integration of digital tools, such as telehealth, will play a crucial role in this transition. Nearly half of global insurers added telehealth and wellbeing services to their portfolios in 2024, an increase from 41% in 2023, underscoring the growing importance of remote care in improving healthcare access and efficiency.

At the same time, demand for healthcare services is expected to rise significantly. With 64% of insurers predicting higher or significantly higher medical trends globally, healthcare systems will need to adopt more sustainable, tech-driven care models to meet these demands. This is especially evident in regions like Asia Pacific, where 76% of insurers anticipate increased medical trends.

These trends will converge this year to create a more connected, data-driven healthcare system that prioritizes both patients wellbeing and system sustainability. The widespread adoption of digital health tools, personalized AI treatments, and integrated mental health services will help address rising costs and increasing demand, making healthcare more accessible and efficient.

Authors

ElinHeir_Sector Lead Healthcare

Elin Heir

Sector Lead Healthcare, Norway
“Healthcare is changing fast, with accelerating technological developments, shifting demographics, and medical advances that enable us to treat more patients and more diseases. This puts increased pressure on the economy and our healthcare services. Digitalization and human-centered design are key to raising the quality of healthcare, and making life easier and healthier for both the public and healthcare professionals.”

Dr. Soumya Sampada N. S

Senior Director, Global Public Sector – Healthcare
As a recognized authority in healthcare, I see a pivotal opportunity to transform the industry through innovative solutions and collaborative initiatives. By harnessing integrated care strategies and emerging technologies, we can elevate healthcare outcomes and operational efficiency. This shift not only prioritizes preventive care and digital health transformation but also fosters partnerships among diverse stakeholders. Together, we can create scalable, impactful solutions that enhance the quality of care and shape a healthier future for our communities.

Reginald Samuel

Director, Health Industries, Capgemini Invent Middle East
“The health industry is still one of the least digitized sectors worldwide. Over the past decade, I have dedicated myself to bridging the gap between clinical and technology. My experience encompasses working with healthcare providers, health insurance companies, regulators, and life science companies.”

Angela Heinrich

Healthcare Segment Facilitator in the Global Public Sector
As a Healthcare Segment Facilitator within Capgemini’s Global Public Sector team, I lead efforts to address global trends and challenges through digital innovation. By fostering collaboration, we create value for both public sector clients and society. Advancements in AI, remote medicine, and biotechnology are reshaping healthcare, and we aim to drive a more sustainable, patient-centered system for a more equitable future.