The Value Realization Office (VRO): Prepared for tomorrow, today

Capgemini’s Value Realization Office makes integrating AI solutions, enhancing efficiency, and unlocking value across operations and processes possible in just a few clicks.

The Connected Enterprise is a vision for most organizations – a seamless flow of actions and communication built on the shared goal of ultimately driving value. The value proposition is clear: better prioritization of activities, quicker decision making, and a hyper-efficient organization supercharged by the right technology.

The main aspects of a Connected Enterprise include transparency facilitated by data integration of the utmost quality, with information flowing seamlessly through systems and being interpreted by human beings. An example of a truly Connected Enterprise is one that enables actions taken on one system not just to be reflected on other systems but also to trigger actions on those systems via automation or bots.

Introducing the VRO

The Value Realization Office (VRO) is the engine that keeps the Connected Enterprise running. It is a future-ready AI-enabled solution that brings to light transformation happening across the Connected Enterprise and catalyzes value being generated. It connects business operations in a virtuous cycle of prioritization, focused execution and value generation.

The VRO is instrumental in all steps of the innovation cycle; from brainstorming, and design, to deployment, and finally to the management of performance (pre-, during, and post go-live). Key pillars of the VRO include:

Defining strategic intent

Enabling senior stakeholder sponsorship

Deconstructing strategic intent into business priorities

Facilitating the orchestration of the development and its adoption

Proactively measuring the generation of committed business outcomes.

With a value-first mindset as the key design principle, the VRO enables a forward-looking value-based approach to transformation rather than a metric or KPI-based traditional approach, which is retrospective. Value can be “unlocked” throughout various aspects of the enterprise from people and processes to technology and data, all of which the VRO integrates.

From experience, we observed five iconic changes that delivered an infinite value flow to our clients – including our One Operating Model, One Team mindset, Digital Channel Switch, Gen AI adoption, and proven Connected Enterprise approach of tomorrow (see diagram below).

Figure 1 – The ‘infinite value flow’ loop

By shedding light on the results – good and bad – of business decisions, the VRO is integral to good business management. It not only keeps the Connected Enterprise running but also permeates all areas of the organization, encapsulating value to become a must-have in any corporate environment. The VRO is truly the conductor of the connected value-generating orchestra.

The VRO: Enabling the Connected Enterprise

The value-first mindset enables the VRO to focus on primary areas that the enterprise should improve. Organizations often wish to improve standalone metrics. However, by setting up the VRO we invite organizations to think more broadly and strategically, often aiming to improve the bottom line directly. Once set up, a curated value taxonomy including strategic Value Unlocks at each level is sourced using our best-in-class Digital Global Enterprise Model (DGEM).

We run an extensive analysis of the business, relying on Capgemini’s assets and industry experience to pick relevant Value Unlocks that will generate the biggest impacts on the bottom line. The Value Unlocks are then distilled into various initiatives that are pursued across various facets of the Connected Enterprise. Performance management is dictated and monitored by the VRO, ensuring there is value at each step, maintaining the overall vision of a Connected Enterprise.

The VRO has proven its worth in various industries such as CPRD, infrastructure, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and energy services. Feedback from clients reaffirmed that the VRO was the centerpiece to the Connected Enterprise, ensuring that the target operating model (TOM) was an embodiment of the business strategy, concentrating on Value Unlocks at each facet of the TOM. This enables us to create an “infinite value flow” for our clients with value realization as the start and goal (see diagram above).

By identifying strategic objectives around revenue growth, cost reduction, and cash optimization, the VRO has the potential to deliver significant value across things such as bad debt and cost recovery, employee retention, productivity, and revenue uplifts, to name a few. Notable improvements could also be achieved in order fulfilment optimization, DPO and DSO, duplicate payment elimination and fraud detection.

Knowledge needs to be kept within any Connected Enterprise and leveraged to upskill people. The VRO sets up the right environment for digital knowledge management, including automated workflows, seamlessly linked with our clients’ learning hubs. Data and system integration are also key to a robust and operational Connected Enterprise. The VRO is supported by a host of tools across functionalities, such as:

Knowledge library and learning – Business Optix, SAP Enable Now

Process excellence – Digital Global Enterprise Model

Training and people analytics – Edligo

Process discovery – digital twin tools such as Celonis and Signavio

Technology optimization – ClearSight

Value driven dashboards – built on PowerBI, Tableau, and advanced analytics tools.

The VRO: Looking ahead

We are only scratching the surface here in exploring how the VRO enables the Connected Enterprise. It has the potential to become an AI enabled digital consultant, feeding on past innovations, case studies, transformations and transitions, and analyzing and defining portfolio initiatives to build a truly comprehensive, forward-looking, value-driven Connected Enterprise. The Connected Enterprise of the future, combined with the VRO of the future, has the power to reimagine how we structure and design organizations, eliminating siloes between traditional functions.

As an example of how the VRO orchestrates the Connected Enterprise from end to end, Value Unlocks are designed by R&D and engineering teams and executed throughout the supply chain processes by integrated supply chain operations which impact delivery and have cascading effects on cash conversion cycles and carbon emissions monitored by F&A teams. This also impacts customer and supplier experiences evaluated and bolstered by CX teams – all of which can directly impact the bottom line.

Thus, Connected Enterprises could be overhauled to be structured by value delivery flows rather than by function. These structures would seamlessly fit into the VRO’s design principles and framework to empower bold decisions with a broader purview. It might even be possible to have a “generative VRO” analyzing the past, changing the present, and predicting the future to automatically feed the transformation pipeline.

This is a prime example of how our offerings and portfolios bring synergy opportunities to collaborate, strategize, and work as one global integrated force to help our clients make the meaningful connections they want.