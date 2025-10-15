The joys of a joint venture

In April 2025, XL2 – the joint venture by Audi AG and Capgemini – celebrated its fifth birthday. To mark the occasion, present and former co-Managing Directors Felix Spitznagel, Bernd Borberg and Marie-Fleur Revel got together to reflect on XL2’s journey, their unique experiences and lessons learned, their aspirations for the future, and how the special joint venture is fulfilling its goal of accelerating the digital transformation of the automotive industry.

How did you get involved in XL2?

Felix: I guess I have the most to say on this topic as I have been involved since before the official birth of XL2. Back in 2019, I was approached by Frank Loydl about being involved in the creation of a joint venture between Audi and another company, which ended up being Capgemini. I jumped at the chance. As a student, I had run a small internet consulting company – a little start up – with classmates but that fizzled out soon after graduation. The bursting of the dot.com bubble prompted us to look for more-conventional employment … but I guess the fire never really went out and I always dreamed of starting something ‘from scratch’. The joint venture provided the perfect chance to build something new but with the support of two large companies, both leaders in their respective fields. And, though it came with some challenges – not least the need to be away from my family while in Heilbronn – the opportunity really energized me.

Marie: Like Felix, the main motivator for me was the chance to build a new company and create something new, but without having to leave the Capgemini Group, which has always felt like home to me. And, of course, the opportunity to work with a cool brand like Audi holds a lot of appeal – I was pretty sure that this was a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity. The fact it was such an incredible opportunity is significant – I had given birth to twins only a few months before joining XL2 so it was a lot of disruption to handle at one time. However, I’m naturally addicted to change, and also the fact that the joint venture would be focused on IT for automotive – my home turf – convinced me it was the right type of challenge.

Bernd: I was approached by Capgemini Germany leadership in the summer of 2024 about succeeding Marie-Fleur. Having observed the growth of XL2 since its creation and hearing only positive things, I didn’t hesitate. Despite having experienced both the Silicon Valley startup scene and then life in several large companies, assuming the role of co-MD at XL2 was a big step up for me. I was, and still am, excited by the personal growth opportunities.

Following in Marie’s footsteps is no small task – she has been influential in the development of XL2 and is much loved within the organization. But I was happy and reassured to know that I’d be able to count on her support throughout the transition period and afterwards. This ability to ensure continuity and smooth transitions is one of the beauties of the joint venture concept.

How do you think the joint venture model benefits the client, Audi?

Bernd: XL2 is operating at the forefront of technology and automotive innovation. We are serving one ‘client’ or group of companies. This alone means that we can focus on deploying very focused solutions and capabilities.

And then there is the proximity and intimacy. We are close to our ‘client’ organization, Audi and the Volkswagen Group overall – much closer than a traditional service provider – and this brings a whole host of benefits. We understand needs better, we understand the organization and culture, and we’re able to act very much ‘at eye level’ – responding to requests but also being able to healthily challenge our stakeholders and also to be proactive in creating and suggesting new solutions. We can provide a valuable external perspective that is strongly informed by a deep understanding of our stakeholders’ ambitions and challenges.

Marie: And then obviously a huge benefit is that XL2 and Audi can access the scale, versatility, talent, and cost benefits of Capgemini’s global footprint, cross-industry expertise and capabilities across a variety of tech and business topics. The automotive industry is transforming at tremendous pace with multiple megatrends happening at the same time. It’s not practical or cost effective for any one automotive company to build all of the capabilities needed to handle these megatrends. That’s really where having a company like XL2, which operates pretty independently, and being able to tap into the expertise and capabilities of Capgemini can make a huge difference to a company like Audi.

Felix: The ability to tap into the Capgemini global footprint is really important.

But what’s equally important is that – as a relatively independent organization – we are free and nimble enough to move quickly and decisively. We participate in fast-evolving ecosystems like the one in Heilbronn on topics related to AI and Gen AI and we can build new partnerships and capabilities relatively quickly – these are some of the things that are often slowed by the mechanics of being in a big company.

For example, in the last couple of years, we’ve broadened our portfolio to include Procurement tech and have built up capabilities around the iValua suite of solutions. This was in response to a growing need within the Volkswagen Group. At XL2, we were able to build up the capability and start rolling out the services much more quickly than might otherwise have been possible for a big company.

And, of course, we have to operate in a way that is financially sustainable – we have to make a profit in order to grow and remain viable, but our goal is always to provide exceptional value for money for our parent company. Their success is our success and vice versa.

How does being part of a joint venture help with attracting talent?

Felix: Our value proposition to candidates has definitely changed over time. In the early days, we were positioned very much as a startup and this is appealing to many people. And yet, the presence of the Audi and Capgemini names above ours sends a message of strength and stability (the lack of which often deters people from startups). Also, the early days were incredibly fun to be part of – working things like processes out as we grew and the very real possibility to shape a culture and have a meaningful impact on the identity and success of the company. That played – and continues to play – an important role in attracting talent.

And then, joining a company that is still relatively small – at least compared to our parent companies and some of our peers – is also attractive. As is the ability to have a meaningful and direct impact on projects and client outcomes. Our size, agile mindset, and flat hierarchy means that we don’t get bogged down by endless meetings or cumbersome processes – everybody can connect to everybody to get things done quickly and effectively.

Bernd: I think that entrusting a part of your career to a joint venture is attractive because it’s something that is completely new and different. You don’t have to choose between working for a startup, a consultancy or a big corporation – you can experience a little of everything and you never get bored.

And I think our mission is a key part of XL2’s appeal as well. We know that the automotive industry in Germany is going through a once-in-a-generation type of transformation. The chance to contribute to its revitalization and reinvigoration through digital transformation and to have an impact on topics that affect us all – mobility, economic prosperity, global competitiveness – is pretty compelling.

I find that this unique proposition appeals to a wide range of profiles – from people just starting out in their careers, to non-automotive professionals switching from different industries to people with 20+ years’ experience who want to try something new and be part of a new story.

Marie: That diversity that Bernd refers to is something that I’m personally really proud of. We built a culture that welcomes people of all backgrounds and seniority levels. If we are to truly transform an industry, – any industry – we must be open to different perspectives. XL2 embodies this idea perfectly and I’m sure that is part of the reason so many fantastic people have joined.

What is the most important lesson you have learned?

Felix: Collaboration is key to success in today’s tech-driven automotive landscape. This was crucial to XL2’s creation but it’s also been vital to our growth. We’re collaborating closely with our parent companies, and we’ve built strong, independent relationships with companies like SAP, AWS, iValua, and various different members of the Heilbronn ecosystem. On any given day, we’re working with any and all of these companies to build the right solutions to address Audi and our other clients’ priorities. These are much more than transactional relationships – we’re engaged in true partnerships that include joint efforts around talent development, PoCs around hot topics like Gen AI, support for startups, and much more. I’m convinced that this type of strong ecosystem collaboration is key to reaffirming the German industry’s position as a global leader.

Marie: It’s all about the people. Starting with no org chart and just a handful of employees, and also not knowing each other very well, Felix and I learned very quickly that our greatest strength was the people and our shared goal of building something special. When you have people from different companies and backgrounds coming together, there is a special energy. That energy was crucial in driving the company forward and empowering the team to shape roles, processes and even values that they all buy into. That energy still exists today and you can feel it on every visit to the office. With the right people and energy, anything is possible.

Bernd: Our careers are truly lifelong learning journeys. One might think that, – after being part of the startup scene in Silicon Valley and working for several large corporations and consultancies, – that I’d seen it all. And yet XL2 represents something completely new and truly differentiating – a new way to transform. Just like the auto industry, we can’t except that what worked for many years will be enough to succeed in the future. We must continue to push and be open to new ideas, ways of working, organizational structures and collaboration models within enterprise ecosystems.

Looking ahead, what are you most excited about when it comes to XL2’s development?

Marie: Although I’m no longer part of XL2, I’m really keen to support XL2’s development from my role as MD of the Insights and Data business at Capgemini Germany. AI will be a game changer and by harnessing XL2’s specialized expertise, our cross-industry Capgemini expertise and the capabilities of the Heilbronn ecosystem – we can further accelerate transformation and ensure that clients enjoy the very best of this new range of technologies.

Bernd: Joining XL2 almost five years into its journey, I’m really looking forward to being part of the next chapter of the company’s growth and, together with our clients and partners, shaping a new future for the German automotive industry – one that combines a rich history of automotive excellence with leadership in digital. This is a truly unique prospect.

Felix: As Bernd mentioned, I’m really excited about shaping the next chapter of XL2’s growth. We’re no longer a startup and our scope of work has gone well beyond what was originally envisaged. With the rapid advances in AI, our intensifying collaboration with Capgemini and the Heilbronn ecosystem, we have an opportunity to increase our impact and extend it across more areas of the automotive value chain. However we evolve, it will be driven by the needs – current and future – of our clients and the collective aspirations and energy of our people.

Learn more about XL2 at www.xl2.de