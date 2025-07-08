The future of the factory floor: An innovative twist on production design 

“As manufacturers face increasing pressure to deliver faster, smarter, and more sustainable operations, the way we design and build factories is undergoing a radical transformation. At Capgemini, we’ve been working with global leaders to rethink traditional approaches – leveraging digital twin technology to bring agility and intelligence to the factory floor.” – Alexandre Embry

A global consumer products company wanted to make building new factories simpler, smarter, and more efficient. Instead of starting from scratch each time, we helped them create a digital tool that lets teams design and compare factory setups virtually, choosing everything from product types to packaging lines. With built-in visuals, data dashboards, and AI-powered insights, the tool is now helping them plan better, move faster, and make more informed decisions.

Reimagining factory design for the digital era

Designing a new factory is a complex, capital-intensive endeavor. Our client wanted to eliminate disruption points and boost both capital efficiency (CapEx) and operational efficiency (OpEx). The question: how could they standardize factory design globally while tailoring it to specific consumer goods?

So, we innovated the process from the ground up. Instead of treating each new factory as a bespoke project, we built a plant configurator that lets engineers design production lines using a modular and digital-first approach. From selecting product types and packaging sizes to choosing suppliers and automation levels, users can now configure entire factories digitally, complete with 3D models, scanned documents, and real-time KPI dashboards.

Building the Digital Twin: How we made it real

We assembled an innovation team of business experts, data modelers, business analysts, 3D and digital twin specialists, and programmers, to develop the Digital Twin Configurator. Our solution helps create new digital twin content dynamically, on demand. To achieve this, we leveraged our Digital Twin Cockpit solution based on Microsoft assets and developed as part of Capgemini’s AI Robotics and Experiences Lab. It merges the assets built in our Lab with Microsoft data, AI and cloud standards, such as Copilot, Power BI, and several Azure components, enabling faster and consistent review of source standards and produced plant models.

The tool guides users through each step of setting up a new production line—letting them choose product types, factory layouts, and equipment options, much like customizing a kitchen. Teams can compare different designs based on cost, energy use, and water consumption. The AI speeds up data entry, and built-in dashboards help track key metrics like emissions and operating costs.

One of the biggest challenges was making sure the tool could handle many different factory types and still keep everything connected from the first design to final construction.

Results delivered and the road ahead

Our client now has a centralized, standardized, and replicable architecture for factory design. The digital twin configurator enables:

Setting up factories faster and more efficiently

Making smarter decisions about where to invest and how to maintain equipment

Comparing different factory setups using key data like energy use, water consumption, and operating costs

The system is already helping top management make data-driven decisions. As the configurator evolves, it’s poised to become a blueprint for global factory design—scalable, smart, and sustainable.

