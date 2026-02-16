“Cybersecurity isn’t just about defense anymore. It is about continuous resilience.” I hear this sentiment often in conversations with clients, partners, and industry analysts. It reflects a real shift in how organizations now view cyber risk.

The digital environment is changing faster than traditional security models can keep up. Resilience, speed of response, and trust matter more today than any single tool or point solution. As we move toward 2026, organizations are rethinking cybersecurity not only to reduce risk, but to protect performance and continuity in an increasingly unpredictable world.

These are the five imperatives shaping the next phase of enterprise resilience.

1. AI-powered security operations become mission-critical

AI has become the most powerful force multiplier in cybersecurity, for both attackers and defenders. On the offensive side, we are seeing the rise of autonomous AI systems that can plan and execute attacks in real time. These systems can identify targets, tailor social engineering campaigns, and exploit vulnerabilities with very little human involvement. Sophisticated attacks are becoming easier to launch and harder to stop.

On the defensive side, AI is about speed and anticipation. The expectation for security operations is clear. AI must significantly reduce the time it takes to detect and contain threats. This means moving beyond static alerts and toward models that identify abnormal behavior before it turns into an incident. I see investment in defensive AI as an investment in business continuity. It also explains why AI literacy is quickly becoming a core requirement for security teams, with 53 percent agreeing on how AI skills will help scale their security operations, as per our latest CRI report.

2. Zero Trust becomes the operating baseline

Organizations that still rely on a secure network perimeter are solving yesterday’s problems. Hybrid cloud environments, remote work, and multiple access points have made the traditional perimeter model ineffective.

Zero Trust is no longer an aspiration. It is the baseline. Modern Zero Trust models continuously validate users, devices, and applications, limit lateral movement, and dynamically adjust access based on risk signals such as behavior, location, and device health.

By 2026, Zero Trust will increasingly be a governance requirement. New applications should not go live unless these principles are embedded by design.

3. Quantum readiness moves from theory to action

Quantum computing is moving steadily closer to real-world use. With it comes a new class of risk. Data that is encrypted today may be exposed in the future through “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks. This risk is already influencing long-term security decisions.

Research from the Capgemini Research Institute shows that 70 percent of organizations are assessing or deploying quantum-safe measures. Yet nearly one in three still underestimate the threat.

The EU set a clear guideline that organizations should perform their quantum risk analysis and develop an implementation roadmap by the end of this year. Over the next few years, we will see rapid growth in pilots and deployments of post-quantum cryptography. Quantum readiness is no longer academic. It is a question of timing and preparedness.

4. Resilience requires sovereignty

Cybersecurity is no longer driven by technology alone. Sovereignty has become a primary lens through which organizations must evaluate partners, platforms, and the third‑party ecosystem. Leaders must now balance innovation with regulatory obligations, legal jurisdiction constraints, and the need to maintain control over data, operations, and critical dependencies. Security architectures must adapt not only to technical threats but also to geopolitical realities, jurisdictional exposure, and the sovereignty posture of every vendor in the chain.

Our research confirms this shift. Cybersecurity remains the top concern for supply chain executives, cited by 74 percent, ahead of cost and digitalization pressures, reflecting growing anxiety about exposure introduced by non‑sovereign third parties.

By 2026, leading organizations will move beyond traditional vendor assessments to sovereignty‑aware, continuous assurance models. This includes real‑time insight into third‑party vulnerabilities, transparent visibility into software dependencies and operational control, and tighter alignment with rapidly evolving regulatory and sovereignty expectations.

5. An AI-first world requires identity-first and data-first

In an AI‑first world, cybersecurity must become identity‑first and data‑first. AI is only as good as the data that fuels it – its accuracy, its integrity, and its trustworthiness depend entirely on the quality of the underlying information. As organizations accelerate AI adoption, ensuring that the right data is available, properly governed, and accessible only to the right identities becomes foundational.

This means strengthening identity as the new control plane, enforcing least‑privilege access, and ensuring clear ownership and lineage of the data that AI systems learn from. Without robust identity controls and disciplined data management, AI can not only produce unreliable insights but also amplify risk. To unlock AI’s full potential safely, we must protect the data that trains it, validate who can access and influence that data, and tightly align governance, security, and operations around these new realities.

The bottom line

Cybersecurity leadership in 2026 will be defined by strategic choices. Organizations that automate intelligently, embrace Zero Trust, prepare for quantum disruption, adapt for sovereignty, and focus on protecting identity/data will be better positioned to withstand disruption and maintain trust.