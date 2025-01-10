Skip to Content

The CTO Playbook for Innovation in Engineering – 3 : The Core vs Context Model

Jan 10, 2025

As I outlined in my previous blog, at Capgemini Engineering we align our strategic priorities with key themes that guide all our engineering efforts and decisions. These themes – Organic Engineering, Resource Revolution, Hybrid AI, Digital Fabric, and Positive Futures – provide a framework for identifying and prioritizing activities. We then align our five themes with a Core-Context model to further refine our priorities.

The Core-Context model

The Core-Context model, introduced by Geoffrey Moore in 2006, is based on the rationale that the value of a company is tightly tied to the competitive advantage it has over its competitors, both in terms of Competitive Advantage Gap (CAG), which represents the difference with the competition, and Competitive Advantage Period (CAP), which defines the time this competitive advantage will be kept.
This implies that companies have to focus their scarce resources on creating and maintaining this competitive advantage, and that puts the processes in two main categories:

  • Core: any process that contributes directly to the competitive advantage (CAG or CAP)
  • Context: all other processes required to fulfil commitments made to one or more stakeholders in the enterprise.

The Core/Context model provides a valuable framework for CTOs to strategically prioritize and manage engineering and technological initiatives. By distinguishing between core activities that drive competitive advantage and context activities necessary for successful ongoing operations, CTOs can make informed decisions on resource allocation and innovation focus.

Aligning the Core-Context Model with Themes

A clear vision of an organizations core and context activities, and their criticality, remains a crucial support to effective decision making. The themes identified above, however, do present challenges and opportunities to re-think the implications of this model. For example,

  • Advancing technology has the potential to shift the boundary between automation and outsourced services in fulfilment of context activities
  • New technologies will require knowledge of, and capabilities in, new domains in core activities (for example in data-driven research).
  • Market commoditization may encourage movement of activities from critical to non-critical, even as opposing pressure arises from strategic concerns and the need for robustness in global supply chains.

Gaining and maintaining clarity on the challenges and opportunities here is key. At Capgemini Engineering, we continue to leverage this approach, helping our clients achieve their strategic goals and drive sustainable growth through focused engineering innovation.

Authors

Keith Williams

Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Capgemini Engineering
Keith Williams has 34 years’ experience in the engineering & technology industry. As Chief Technology Officer, Keith drives Research & Innovation, Strategic Investment and Technical Authority across all industrial and technical domains. He played a pivotal role in the development of the Capgemini WindSightIQTM innovative solution that brought real-time wind visualization to the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup.

David Jackson

CTO Product and Systems Engineering, Capgemini Engineering

Ramon Antelo

CTO Manufacturing and Industrial Operations, Capgemini Engineering

