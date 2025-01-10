The CTO Playbook for Innovation in Engineering – 3 : The Core vs Context Model

Keith Williams Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Capgemini Engineering

Keith Williams has 34 years’ experience in the engineering & technology industry. As Chief Technology Officer, Keith drives Research & Innovation, Strategic Investment and Technical Authority across all industrial and technical domains. He played a pivotal role in the development of the Capgemini WindSightIQTM innovative solution that brought real-time wind visualization to the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup.