Across large customer facing operations, leaders are being asked to do two things at once: serve customers more personally and run far more efficiently.

On paper, AI seems like the answer to both. And it absolutely can be – but only when it’s introduced into an operation that’s ready for it.

What we see over and over again is that organizations don’t struggle because they lack AI tools. They struggle because those tools get layered on top of unclear processes, inconsistent workflows, a myriad of data sources, or work that no one has truly mapped.

The result? Customers feel the friction, agents absorb the complexity, and leaders wonder why their investment isn’t changing much.

Recently, we worked with a client facing the following situation:

Wait times were climbing

Call complexity was rising

And hiring more agents wasn’t an option

Their ask was simple: to improve service and free up capacity without adding cost.

To achieve that, we started with a fundamental truth: AI only works when the operation works.

Start with the work – then automate with confidence

Before designing any digital solutions, we started by understanding the work itself. Which contact types were truly repeatable? Which were suited for self service? And where were customers getting stuck in ways the organization hadn’t fully recognized?

Using real data rather than assumptions or anecdotes, we identified the high volume, low complexity interactions that were ideal for automation. The goal was ambitious: to redirect 100,000 annual contacts into a redesigned self service experience – achievable with the right sequence.

Phase 1: Stabilize and simplify

We focused on making the “front door” more customer friendly. That meant streamlining the highest volume pathways, clarifying what customers needed from the start, and ensuring that agents weren’t tied up with work that could be handled earlier – or elsewhere – in the journey.

When the entry point is stable, everything downstream becomes clearer: fewer repeat contacts, less confusion, easier routing, and better handoffs.

Phase 2: Build a repeatable model

With the foundation set, we scaled deliberately, adding new interaction types in controlled waves, and validating both customer experience and operational impact at every step through an agile approach.

By growing in measured increments, the operation avoided the typical “spike and stall” pattern that affects automation programs. Because every step was grounded in real customer behavior, adoption increased naturally. Today, the initiative has already reached 70 percent of its annual target, and momentum continues to build.

The pattern shows up everywhere

Across industries, organizations look to AI to fix complexity, but AI doesn’t resolve complexity – it amplifies it. When the foundation is shaky, automation makes it shakier. When it’s strong, automation accelerates value.

Two recent client examples illustrate how this plays out.

Case Study 1: Creating consistency and speed for customer service teams

In a large travel environment, the customer service operation had evolved over time without a unified design. Agents navigated multiple systems, knowledge was fragmented, and customer experiences varied depending on who handled the interaction. What the organization needed wasn’t a single tool – it was clarity.

We assessed the environment holistically:

Where were agents losing time?

Which steps were duplicative or unclear?

Where were customers receiving inconsistent answers?

And where could intelligent capabilities genuinely improve the experience?

Once we identified the biggest friction points, we designed targeted improvements combining workflow simplification, improved knowledge accessibility, and targeted agent support to guide teams more effectively.

The results spoke for themselves:

Faster response times, even for newer agents

More consistent customer communication

Smoother handling of common inquiries

Higher digital self service adoption as customers gained clarity

It wasn’t about introducing a single, high-profile technology. It was about applying the right tools in the right places – once the operation was stable enough to support them.

Case Study 2: Simplifying billing journeys by giving agents clarity

In another organization – a large telecommunications provider – billing inquiries accounted for a substantial share of inbound calls. The work was complex: agents navigated multiple systems, interpreted inconsistent information, and made judgment calls on credits and adjustments.

Here again, the first step was understanding the work:

Which parts of the billing journey caused the most confusion?

Where were decisions unclear or overly manual?

Which tasks consumed the most effort?

With that clarity, we designed a more streamlined flow:

Clearer rules for reviewing accounts

Guided steps for identifying billing discrepancies

Real time support to help agents make consistent, confident decisions

By reducing navigation time and simplifying how information surfaced, agents spent less time searching and more time resolving issues. Customers felt the difference almost immediately: fewer transfers, faster answers, and a quicker path to resolution – especially in complex billing scenarios.

And because the environment was first stabilized, the introduction of intelligent support acted as an amplifier rather than a workaround.

The broader truth: Self service scales what it finds

All these examples point to the same, recurring message:

Self service and AI don’t fix operational complexity. They scale whatever they land on.

If the work is inconsistent, automation will accelerate inconsistency.

If the process is confusing, customers will reach dead ends faster.

If the agent experience is unclear, AI will surface unclear answers.

But when the underlying operation is predictable, well designed, and grounded in real customer behavior, the opposite happens:

Customers gain clarity

Agents gain breathing room

The business achieves the efficiency lift it was aiming for

That’s the real unlock: AI becomes a lever, not a band aid; a multiplier, not a patch; a path to scale, not a shortcut.

At Capgemini Intelligent Customer Operations, we help organizations make it real. We build that foundation so every step toward automation is grounded, safe, and sustainable – ensuring AI accelerates what’s working instead of exposing what isn’t.

Where in your operation are you feeling the strain – capacity, complexity, or clarity of work? We’d love to hear where you’re feeling it most – and what’s standing in the way.

To learn how Capgemini’s Intelligent Customer Interactions solution delivers a next-generation digital contact center service to drive a more meaningful, emotive, and frictionless relationship with your customers, contact: amanda.pugh@capgemini.com and kevin.clough@capgemini.com