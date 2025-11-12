Across industries, corporate sustainability commitments are growing stronger.

According to the Capgemini Research Institute’s 2025 A world in balance report, 82% of organizations plan to increase their investments in circularity, renewable energy, and more in 2026. Similarly, 92% have reaffirmed their net-zero timeline commitments. Business value is the second most important factor in these decisions, behind compliance.

This reflects a growing awareness among executives that sustainable practices offer businesses a strategic advantage. They recognize it as a pathway to greater growth, efficiency, and competitiveness – and as such, a powerful future-proofing tactic.

Unlocking hidden value through efficiency

Future-proofing initiatives offer enormous cost-savings potential, which most organizations have only recently begun to capture. Nearly eight in ten organizations (79%) are failing to realize the available savings opportunities, according to Capgemini’s research.

Those organizations actively pursuing such measures are already making real progress. For example, one airline implemented operational efficiencies – including cutting aircraft weight and optimizing routing – that cut fuel consumption by about 45 million gallons and resulted in $110 million in annual savings. Similar projects can help organizations across all sectors drive efficiencies and lower costs.

Beyond efficiency, measures like these are also an important catalyst for innovation: 69% of executives say future-proofing initiatives are setting the pace for innovation in their organizations. Investments in cleaner technologies, circular product design, and smart operations boost business performance and help differentiate brands and products.

Responding to a changing market

Increasing sustainability commitments are also driven by an external source: customers and consumers. More than half (54%) of organizations report losing market share to competitors that offer more sustainable products, while 59% say introducing more sustainable product designs has opened up new markets for them.

This shift in demand is forcing leaders to reconsider their priorities along the value chain, and rethink how they source, make, and deliver their products. As consumers become increasingly environmentally conscious, executives report growing pressure to embed circularity, renewable energy use, and other practices into their offerings to remain competitive and relevant. This pressure will only intensify as global competition increases.

Delivering measurable returns

The business case for future-proofing is clear. Almost half (49%) of organizations have already realized a positive ROI from investments in circularity, renewable energy, and more. Of those, 50% reported achieving returns faster than from other investments. Indeed, one-quarter of organizations believe that increased profitability will represent the single greatest value-add from these practices over the next five years.

Future-proofing practices bring gains such as cost savings, new revenue streams, and improved access to capital. And returns extend well beyond the balance sheet: they also include intangible benefits such as stronger brand reputation, greater customer loyalty, and stronger resilience to risk. Together, they add up to a powerful competitive edge.

For organizations navigating a complex global landscape, our research shows that future-proofing is a strategic imperative for securing long-term value. Organizations that act decisively today are best placed to develop into the most resilient, profitable, and sustainable enterprises of tomorrow.