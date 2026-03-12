Innovation doesn’t start with a meeting; it starts with motion.

At our AIE innovation center for Bayer, “anticipation” means acting before certainty arrives – cutting timelines, building prototypes, and learning in real time. This is how ideas evolve from slides to solutions, and how anticipation transforms from a mindset into a method.

For years, “anticipation” meant predicting the future – drawing charts, writing roadmaps, and hosting strategy workshops that looked far ahead but rarely moved the needle. At the AIE (“Applied Innovation Exchange”) for Bayer, we discovered that true anticipation is not about forecasting what might come next, but about building it through action. Innovation doesn’t happen in PowerPoints. It happens when people try something. When they test, tinker, and sometimes fail fast. Only through doing do ideas gain momentum – and only through momentum does innovation become real.

From plans to prototypes

From the outside, we seemed to be doing everything right. We had the governance, the funding, the structure, and a beautiful innovation space. Teams were aligned, and clients were engaged. Yet despite the impressive setup, the breakthroughs we expected didn’t materialize. Our client kept asking for “more innovation,” even as our presentations became flashier. Projects were discussed, celebrated, and then quietly faded away. The problem wasn’t creativity – it was inertia. Too much time spent thinking about what to do, and too little time actually doing it. So we made a deliberate shift. We stopped organizing around technology for its own sake and started organizing around value creation. We cut project timelines from months to weeks. We moved from decks to demos, from talking about possibilities to building proofs of value. Every initiative had to show tangible progress – not in six months, but in six weeks.

The shift to doing

We also transformed our physical space. Instead of a polished showroom, we built a living lab: visitor tracking at the entrance, a 3D printer humming, a digital twin in motion, a podcast studio recording in the corner, and yes, an air hockey table in the middle of it all. None of it was decoration – it was a message. Ideas here don’t stay hypothetical. They take shape. Action created its own energy. Momentum followed. Within a year, the innovation funnel grew tenfold, generating a potential 50:1 return on investment for our client. The mindset shifted too. As one leader summed it up:

“We moved from four ideas in 2023 to fifty in 2024.”

What worked wasn’t complicated. We stopped planning for perfection and started moving with intent. “Stop planning, start moving” didn’t mean chaos; it meant acting with clarity and learning in motion.

What makes it work

Three elements proved essential in turning anticipation into execution.

1. Air cover for action: Innovation needs protection. Trust from leadership gave us the freedom to test ideas without fear of failure. Not everything worked – but every iteration taught us something useful.

2. Visibility: We made the work visible. Prototypes were built, filmed, demoed, and shared. A space buzzing with real experiments inspires belief far more than any slide ever could. People trust what they can see.

3. Community: Momentum spread as more people joined in. Every prototype sparked new ideas, collaborations, and questions. The culture began to reward experimentation, not just outcomes. Innovation became contagious.

Through these principles, anticipation stopped being passive and became active – not about waiting for the future to arrive, but building it one small proof at a time.

Lessons from the shift

The Age of Anticipation is not about speed for speed’s sake. It’s about learning faster than the market changes. Shorter cycles force sharper choices and create a rhythm of constant validation. A prototype that fails early costs less than an idea that drifts for months. We learned to measure success not only by what we delivered, but by what we discovered. Sometimes a project’s biggest value was showing us what not to pursue. That discipline of fast, visible learning built credibility with our client – and trust that we could move quickly and responsibly. In the process, we found that action and anticipation are not opposites; they are partners. Anticipation gives purpose to action. Action gives reality to anticipation. Together, they form the rhythm of sustainable innovation.

An invitation to move

If you’ve ever seen a promising idea stall in meetings, or a “transformational project” drown in its own planning cycle, this is your invitation to move. Take one initiative you’re working on and cut the timeline in half. If it’s scoped for six months, ask what you could deliver in six weeks. Build the smallest version that proves – or disproves – your idea. Stop presenting. Start showing. Let people interact with your work. And when you do, tell the story – of the prototypes that worked, and the ones that didn’t. Visibility builds trust, and trust fuels momentum. At AIE Bayer, we’ve seen firsthand how this mindset reshapes organizations. Innovation becomes something you do, not something you talk about. Anticipation becomes execution. Ideas turn into impact. Communities grow by experimenting together. That’s what the Age of Anticipation really means: the future belongs to those who move.

Start innovating now

Cut the frame, build the proof. Shrink project timelines. If an initiative is planned for six months, ask: what can we deliver in six weeks? Build the simplest version that proves (or disproves) your idea. Momentum comes from seeing it in action. Make action visible. Bring ideas into the real world. Prototype, demo, film, or stage them. Visibility creates belief, inspires collaboration, and sparks momentum that no meeting can replicate. Embrace experimentation with backing. Ask for trust and air cover to experiment. Accept that some things will fail, and treat those as data points, not disasters. With support, iteration accelerates and innovation compounds.

“Anticipation only matters when it leads to action.”