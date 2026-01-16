As we step into 2026, the telecom industry stands on the brink of defining its future, and I’ve spent some time reviewing my predictions from 2025 and define my top telecom predictions for the year ahead.

Watch my video for a powerful recap of how my 2025 predictions unfolded—and discover what’s coming for telecoms in 2026

Here’s a quick summary into my top three predictions for 2026

1st Prediction: Last year’s trends aren’t slowing down—they’re accelerating

As highlighted in the video above, everything I predicted for 2025 will play out in 2026 with greater intensity. For example: AI deployments will mature beyond customer experience into autonomous network and revenue-generation use cases like GPU-as-a-Service, AI-powered assistants, and hyper-personalization.

2nd Prediction 2026: Partnerships will move from optional to existential

Telcos will realize that vendor-style relationships don’t work. They will treat partnerships as a core growth engine—built on co-innovation, shared investments, and integrated go-to-market strategies. Why? Because speed, scale, and value creation for both consumer and enterprise clients demand collaboration, not isolation.

3rd Prediction 2026: This will be the year Telcos choose their destiny

Finally, telcos must make a strategic choice with Two Paths Ahead: Connectivity Provider or Digital Powerhouse?

Path 1 : Stay traditional connectivity provider—focused on standard service bundles, competing on price and coverage. Revenue will remain tied to subscriber count and data usage. The goal? To become a lean and efficient optimizer.

: Stay traditional connectivity provider—focused on standard service bundles, competing on price and coverage. Revenue will remain tied to subscriber count and data usage. The goal? To become a lean and efficient optimizer. Path 2: Transform into an integrated digital service provider—creating experiences and value across industries. These Telcos will invest in next-gen tech: AI+, data, cloud, edge, quantum, 6G. They’ll co-create new services, unlock monetization beyond ARPU through shared outcomes, subscription models, API revenues, and pursue strategic M&As to build capabilities rapidly.

The choice is clear: pick a lane and match your investment area with your strategy. Those stuck in between will lose in the marketplace.

Bottom line: This will be a year powered by data and AI, shaped by partnerships, defined by bold choices and relentless execution.

The challenges ahead are significant, but so are the opportunities. I am sure it will be an exciting year that will shape the future of the telecom sector.

Capgemini will be at MWC 2026, showcasing how we help telecom leaders turn these bold choices into reality—through cutting-edge AI, data-driven strategies, and collaborative ecosystems. Join us to explore what’s next.