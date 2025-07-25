Sustainable workplace is still… a workplace: Top five mistakes organizations make

Sustainability has evolved from a trend to a core business priority.

But in the rush to go green, many organizations are learning the hard way that sustainable workplace is still, well… a workplace. That means it needs to be efficient, productive, and people-centric – not just environmentally conscious.

Let’s explore the top five mistakes companies make when trying to “go sustainable,” and how to avoid them.

1. Chasing scope 3 shadows without a flashlight

Scope 3 emissions – those indirect emissions across the value chain – are notoriously difficult to measure. Why? Because data is often inconsistent and lacks harmonization across different sources. One laptop might claim a carbon footprint of 200 kg CO₂e, another 180 kg CO₂e – but the methodologies behind those numbers? Apples and oranges.

Comparing devices based on these unsynchronized estimates is like comparing calories on menus without knowing the portion sizes. It’s misleading at best, and at worst, it drives poor procurement decisions.

What to do instead: Push for transparency in data sources and methodologies. Collaborate with OEMs and industry groups to standardize Scope 3 reporting. Until then, treat those numbers as directional, not definitive.

In 2025, we began a collaboration with Px³ – a research and technology company affiliated with the University of Warwick – that specializes in helping organizations assess and reduce the environmental impact of their IT hardware. Through this partnership, we’re able to deliver deeper, data-driven insights to our clients and support even greater reductions in their environmental footprint.

2. Ignoring the productivity equation

A device with a lower carbon footprint might look great on paper – but what if it crashes twice a week, slows down workflows, or frustrates users?

Sustainability without productivity is a false economy. If your green tech reduces employee efficiency, you’re not saving the planet – you’re just shifting the cost from carbon to lost hours and morale. Worse yet, low-performing devices often need to be replaced sooner, accelerating hardware turnover and further increasing your organization’s carbon footprint.

What to do instead: Incorporate user experience and productivity metrics into your sustainability assessments. A device with slightly higher emissions that delivers better performance, increases user satisfaction, and has a longer lifespan can ultimately have a more positive overall impact – on both the environment and your bottom line.

At Capgemini, we take a persona-based approach, focusing on employees as the end users of their devices. Through our Sustainable Devices Assessment, we analyze employee needs, usage patterns, and pain points to recommend devices that are not only durable and secure, but also aligned with how people actually work. The result? Happier, more productive employees – and a more sustainable, future-ready workplace.

3. Treating sustainability as a silo

Too often, sustainability lives in its own department, disconnected from IT, HR, finance, and operations. The result? Fragmented strategies, duplicated efforts, and missed opportunities.

Sustainability isn’t a department – it’s a lens. It should inform every decision, from procurement to workplace design to digital transformation.

At Capgemini, we’re embedding sustainability across our IT services as a foundational principle, supporting our commitment to help clients reduce their environmental impact. By embedding sustainability into digital user experiences, businesses can not only reduce their ecological footprint but also foster a culture of innovation, resilience, and adaptability. For instance, creating systems that align environmental consciousness with user simplicity ensures that individuals navigate tools and platforms effectively while promoting sustainable habits.

4. Overlooking the human factor

You can’t build a sustainable business without sustainable people. Burnout, disengagement, and poor digital experiences all undermine your ESG goals.

If your employees are struggling, your sustainability strategy is too.

What to do instead: Measure experience level agreements (XLAs) alongside traditional KPIs. Track how people feel about their tools, their work, and their impact. Happy, empowered employees are your best sustainability asset.

At Capgemini, we take this a step further with our Sustainable Employee XLA, enabled by My Sustainability Score – a tool designed to drive behavioral change and promote more sustainable workplace habits. This approach empowers employees to take ownership of their environmental impact, making them active participants in the sustainability journey. It’s a key part of how we embed sustainability into the employee experience, aligning with our broader mission to help clients reduce their environmental impact.

5. Focusing on reporting over results (and forgetting automation)

Sustainability reports are important – but they’re not the goal. According to Gartner[¹]: “In many cases, organizations benefit more from the resulting cost reductions, lower supply chain pressures and increased resilience than from compliance with sustainable reporting.” Too many organizations get caught up in dashboards, disclosures, and data points, forgetting that real impact happens in the doing, not the documenting.

And here’s where many fall short: they overlook the power of proactive automation. Manual processes not only slow down progress but also introduce inconsistencies and inefficiencies that undermine sustainability goals.

What to do instead: Use metrics to guide action, not just to tick boxes. Leverage services like Capgemini’s Experience Management to turn insights into impact – automating where it matters, improving where it counts, and ensuring sustainability efforts are both measurable and meaningful. By continuously monitoring sustainability, experience, and performance data, the service identifies areas for improvement and collaborates with cross-functional teams to implement intelligent automations. Whether it’s streamlining workflows, reducing digital friction, or optimizing resource usage, these automations help scale sustainable practices across the organization.

To build a truly sustainable workplace, you need more than carbon calculators and glossy reports. You need harmonized data, holistic thinking, and a relentless focus on value – environmental, economic, and human.

Because at the end of the day, sustainable workplace is still… a workplace.

