Sustainable technology: A competitive advantage for businesses

Greg Bentham
03 Sept 2024

The strategic imperative of sustainable technology

In today’s fast-paced business environment, sustainable technology isn’t just a nice-to-have – it’s a strategic imperative. As more companies recognize the critical importance of reducing their environmental impact, those who adopt sustainable technology are not only safeguarding the planet but also gaining a significant competitive edge. The market for sustainable technology is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by several compelling factors: 

  • Economic benefits: Sustainable technology delivers cost savings and operational efficiencies. McKinsey reports that companies adopting sustainable practices can reduce operating costs by up to 60%. This directly impacts the bottom line and enhances profitability. 
  • Rising consumer demand: Consumers are increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly products and services. According to Nielsen, 73% of global consumers are willing to change their consumption habits to reduce their environmental impact. Millennials and Gen Z, in particular, are leading this charge, demanding sustainability from the brands they support. 
  • Technological innovation: Innovation in sustainable technologies is accelerating. Investments in clean energy technologies, such as solar and wind, are projected to reach $4 trillion by 2030 (IEA). This innovation is driven by a collaborative ecosystem of technology providers, startups, NGOs, and academia. According to the Capgemini Research Institute’s latest research, 67% of organizations have seen a reduction in carbon emissions due to the implementation of sustainable product design strategies, while 73% have seen an improvement in revenue growth. 
  • Regulatory pressure: Governments and international bodies are implementing stringent regulations to promote sustainability. The European Green Deal, aiming to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, exemplifies these efforts. Compliance with such regulations is becoming non-negotiable for businesses. 

Customer challenges: Overcoming barriers to adoption 

Despite the clear advantages, many businesses face significant hurdles in adopting sustainable technology:

  • Awareness gaps: A lack of information about the benefits and availability of sustainable technology solutions remains a major barrier. 
  • Behavioral resistance: Change is hard. Many businesses struggle with cultural and behavioral barriers that slow the adoption of sustainable practices. 
  • High initial costs: The upfront investment for technologies like solar panels or electric vehicles can be daunting despite long-term savings. 
  • Compatibility issues: Integrating new sustainable technologies with existing systems can pose significant challenges, requiring infrastructure upgrades. 

Why sustainable technology is essential 

Sustainable technology is crucial for addressing both immediate business needs and long-term environmental goals: 

  • Operational efficiency: Sustainable practices improve productivity and resilience. Companies with strong sustainability practices experience up to 79% higher employee engagement.  
  • Cost savings: Energy-efficient technologies can significantly lower operational costs. The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) estimates that energy-efficient buildings could save $1.2 trillion over the next decade. 
  • Competitive edge: Sustainability enhances brand reputation and customer loyalty. Capgemini’s Research Institute’s survey indicates that 79% of consumers prefer to buy from brands that support sustainability. 
  • Market opportunities: The market for green technology and sustainability is projected to grow to $36.6 billion by 2025, offering vast opportunities for businesses to expand their customer base and generate new revenue streams. 
  • Environmental impact: By reducing carbon footprints and conserving natural resources, sustainable technologies are key to combating climate change. For instance, renewable energy could reduce global carbon emissions by up to 70% by 2050 (IEA). 

How Capgemini can help: Your partner in sustainability 

Capgemini is at the forefront of digital transformation and sustainability consulting. Here’s how we can assist businesses in their sustainable technology journey: 

  • Strategic insights: We provide up-to-date market trends, best practices, and strategic opportunities for sustainable technology adoption. 
  • Cultural transformation: We support organizational change with training, coaching, and change management to foster a culture of sustainability and innovation. 
  • Cutting-edge technologies: We leverage advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, blockchain, and biotech, through our extensive network of partners and innovation hubs. 
  • Customized solutions: Our solutions are tailored to address specific sustainability challenges, including energy management, carbon reduction, and circular economy initiatives. 
  • Impact measurement: We offer robust tools for measuring and monitoring the impact of sustainable technology initiatives, ensuring data-driven decision-making. 

Embracing sustainable technology for future success

Sustainable technology is not just an environmental necessity but a powerful business strategy. It helps companies reduce costs, enhance brand loyalty, and drive growth. By partnering with Capgemini, businesses can navigate the complexities of sustainability, seize market opportunities, and achieve their environmental goals. 

Stay tuned for our next blog, where we will delve deeper into Capgemini’s Sustainable Technology framework and its transformative potential for your IT organization. 

Join us for Capgemini’s “Business to Planet Connect” event during Climate Week 2024 at the Glasshouse in New York City on September 25. Engage with sustainability visionaries through keynote presentations, panel discussions, Q&As, and network with like-minded professionals and Capgemini experts. 

Greg Bentham

VP & Global Head of Sustainability, Cloud Infrastructure Services
I am a highly motivated technology services and consulting leader with a passion for building high-performing teams and organizations. For the last 24 years, I have led large global teams on both the Sales and Delivery sides of the business. So, I know what success looks like and bring know-how to elevate Corporate Social Responsibility to being an integral part of the business.