Supply chain cyberattacks: Why the industry must rethink resilience

Supply chains are no longer just operational backbones; they are the beating heart of global business. We live in a digitally interconnected world with supply chains operating just-in-time. From pharmaceuticals to automotive to consumer goods, supply chains are where innovation, efficiency, and sustainability ambitions come to life. But they are also where vulnerabilities now concentrate. In an interconnected world, there are interconnected risks.

As industries digitize at pace – integrating AI, cloud platforms, and connected ecosystems – their supply chains have become prime targets for cybercriminals. Attacks are no longer isolated disruptions; they ripple across industries, markets, and even national economies.

Capgemini’s latest research confirms what we see in the field every day: cybersecurity is now the number-one concern for supply chain leaders, cited by 74% of executives, outpacing cost pressures and digitization challenges[RA1] . This marks a pivotal shift.

Why supply chain cybersecurity is a market imperative

Between 2019 and 2022, supply chain cyberattacks rose by an alarming 742%. Industry reliance on third-party vendors, SaaS ecosystems, and globally distributed partners has created vast and complex risk surfaces. Organizations are as safe as their weakest link, and many times the biggest weakness is in a third party.

Consider the impact:

A manufacturing shutdown caused by a ransomware attack can stall production for weeks, with ripple effects across automotive or electronics industries.

A pharmaceutical supplier breach can jeopardize both regulatory compliance and patient safety.

A logistics provider hack can paralyze retail operations during peak season.

Despite this, only 9% of organizations monitor cybersecurity across their entire supplier base. That leaves blind spots, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers, that attackers are quick to exploit.

Visibility is now the competitive differentiator

In an interconnected economy, visibility is the new currency of trust. Our research shows 79% of executives worry about their lack of cybersecurity visibility in global supply chains.

For industries where trust defines the brand, whether ensuring product authenticity in luxury goods or safeguarding patient data in healthcare, visibility gaps are no longer tolerable. Forward-looking organizations are now investing in:

AI-driven monitoring and analytics for real-time supplier risk insights

for real-time supplier risk insights Collaborative cybersecurity frameworks that extend beyond Tier 1 vendors

that extend beyond Tier 1 vendors Integrated resilience planning that balances security with sustainability and agility goals.

Cybersecurity as an industry growth driver

Encouragingly, we also see progress. 73% of organizations have deployed end-to-end cybersecurity tools, and nearly half report radical transformation as a result.

For leaders, this is more than protection, it’s a growth story. Cybersecurity-enabled supply chains are:

More agile , adapting faster to geopolitical shocks

, adapting faster to geopolitical shocks More trusted , earning customer and regulatory confidence

, earning customer and regulatory confidence More sustainable, by ensuring continuity even under disruption.

Resilience must now be treated as core dimensions of the supply chain strategy.

Five imperatives to future-proof supply chains

Based on our market research and client work, we recommend organizations focus on:

Embedding cybersecurity controls across all supply chain tiers, not just Tier 1 Partnering with cybersecurity specialists to tailor strategies by industry Leveraging AI and Gen AI to enhance visibility and accelerate detection Building cybersecurity into supplier contracts for accountability Educating internal teams and suppliers to strengthen the human defense layer.

The bigger picture: Agility, sustainability, and AI

Industry leaders know that the future supply chain must balance cybersecurity, agility, and sustainability. These three priorities are converging into one strategic agenda.

Organizations that succeed will not only withstand disruptions, but they will also turn resilience into a market advantage.

From risk to resilience

Supply chain cybersecurity is no longer a technical challenge; it is an industry-wide business challenge. The risks are escalating, but so are the opportunities for those who act with urgency.

Our research provides deep insights into how organizations across industries are approaching this challenge. To learn more, or to explore how we can help you secure your supply chain for tomorrow’s threats, connect with our experts.