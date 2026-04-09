Delivering enterprise-grade, localized cyber defense by combining global intelligence with deep Japanese expertise to help organizations stay secure in an always-on world.

As cyber threats grow in scale, speed, and sophistication, traditional approaches to security operations are no longer enough. Attackers increasingly use automation, generative AI, and offensive AI tooling. Conventional, manually intensive security operations are finding it increasingly difficult to match this level of automation and rapid threat evolution.

Organizations need more than tools. They need AI powered, hyper-automated, resilient, locally grounded, and globally connected cyber defense operations. At Capgemini, we continue to invest in capabilities that help our clients operate with confidence in an increasingly complex digital environment.

The recent opening of the Tsukuba Cyber Defense Center (CDC) in Japan marks a significant milestone in that journey. Purpose-built to support Japanese enterprises and regulated industries, the Tsukuba CDC strengthens Capgemini’s ability to deliver enterprise-grade, localized, AI-enabled and always-on cyber defense, while remaining fully integrated with our global security operations network across Europe, Americas, and India.

A strategic CDC built around client needs

Located in one of Japan’s leading innovation hubs, the Tsukuba CDC has been designed to address a critical client requirement: security operations that combine global threat intelligence and AI-powered insights with deep local context and accountability.

As part of Capgemini’s worldwide CDC ecosystem, the Tsukuba facility provides 24/7 monitoring and response services in Japanese, aligned with local business practices, regulatory expectations, and threat landscapes. This enables clients to benefit from global scale and expertise without compromising on cultural alignment or responsiveness.

The Tsukuba CDC embeds Capgemini’s AI-Powered SOC model, which transforms traditional security operations through:

Real-time proactive threat detection, powered by global threat intelligence and AI-driven anomaly detection contextualized for Japan

Hyper-automated incident response that enables faster, more consistent remediation across multilingual environments

AI-engineered response playbooks refined through real-world operations across industries and geographies

Advanced threat hunting, leveraging deep telemetry, analytics, and behavioral insights

AI agent workflows for triage, risk scoring, impact assessment, and recommended actions

Together, these capabilities help organizations move from reactive security to continuous cyber resilience.

Designed for trust, compliance, and regulated environments

For many organizations, particularly those operating in regulated or high-trust sectors, security must be demonstrable, auditable, and aligned with local regulatory expectations. The Tsukuba CDC supports these needs with:

Alignment with ISO security frameworks for robust governance and control

Adherence to the most rigorous sector‑specific regulations, national cybersecurity laws, supervisory guidance (FISC, FSA, METI, APPI, etc.), and industry‑wide governance obligations applicable in Japan

SOC 2–ready design, addressing confidentiality, integrity, and availability of systems and data

Secure, access-controlled environments, protecting both physical infrastructure and sensitive operations

This focus on compliance and control enables clients to meet regulatory obligations while strengthening stakeholder trust.

Enabling resilience through local expertise and global scale

What truly differentiates the Tsukuba CDC is not only its technology, but the people and operating model behind it. The CDC brings together skilled analysts, engineers, AI specialists, and threat hunters working collaboratively, locally in Japan and globally across Capgemini’s cyber defense network.

This approach ensures that clients benefit from:

Local language capability and cultural understanding, enabling clearer communication and faster decision-making

Global threat visibility and shared best practices, continuously informed by cross-regional intelligence

Consistent service quality and operational maturity, supported by standardized processes and continuous improvement

It is a model designed to scale with client needs while remaining resilient in the face of evolving threats and increasing regulatory scrutiny.

Capgemini’s continued investment in Japan and APAC

The Tsukuba CDC is part of Capgemini’s broader commitment to strengthening cybersecurity capabilities across the Asia-Pacific region. We are investing in AI-powered SOC automation and orchestration, local talent development, and strategic partnerships to ensure our clients in Japan and APAC have access to world-class cyber defense services. These investments reflect our belief that AI-driven cybersecurity is a cornerstone of digital trust and business resilience in today’s interconnected economy.