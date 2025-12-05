Few technologies have proven to be as exhilarating or transformative as Gen AI. It is set to revolutionize the way we work now and in the future. But like any transformative technology, there are so many unanswered questions: Will my data remain safe and secure? What are the ethical issues I need to consider? What are the real benefits to my business? Will people adopt it, use it, and embrace the change?

We see many organizations facing difficulties in fully harnessing the business potential of copilots and AI agents because of obstacles related to strategy, implementation, and scaling. Gartner predicts that30% of Gen AI projects will be abandoned after proof of concept (POC) by the end of 2025.

So, how do you unlock the true potential of Copilot and AI agents?

Successful Copilot adoption isn’t just about turning on a new tool; it’s about transforming how people work.

Here are a few actionable tips to navigate challenges and drive meaningful, lasting adoption of Copilot and AI tools in your organization.

Start with an end goal in mind:

Before embarking on a Gen AI investment, it is essential to clearly outline your goals in alignment with your business objectives. In our experience, a deep understanding of organizational strategic objectives is key to identifying the right use cases.

Define clear business benefits you want to measure and set clear KPIs. Set reporting mechanisms that measure business value and ROI at different points and various intervals. Ensure robust engagement from C-suite stakeholders to secure funding and to prioritize Copilot and agent use cases that provide the greatest business value.

Assess organizational readiness:

A precise comprehension of your organization’s current position is essential for charting the path to the desired destination. Ensure your tech landscape is mature enough to deploy and scale Copilot and AI agents. Evaluate organizational policies on Copilot licenses and configurations (e.g., consider differences between Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot Chat). Within the same organization, there may be departments or business lines with varied maturities. Identify and prioritize strategic levers for value realization. Look across application landscape to recognize areas for cost optimization through process automation with agents.

Lay the foundation for implementation:

Based on your assessment, transform core business processes to support Copilot and agent implementation. Set up a strong governance framework with clear rules, procedures, and responsibilities to ensure accountability, compliance, and alignment with business objectives. Before piloting a project, identify the target users across functions and roles that align with your business objectives. Also, ensure end users have the required resources and support.

User enablement and adoption:

To fully harness the capabilities of copilots and AI agents, it is essential for users to be well-equipped to utilize the tools and applications in their daily tasks. Providing training and enhancing the skills of your employees is crucial for accomplishing this goal. Furthermore, consistent communication initiatives, community engagement, resource availability, support systems, and innovative work practices are essential for promoting a change in mindset.

Data security and compliance:

Data security is crucial to ensuring effective use of copilots and AI agents. Recognize the current privacy and data security posture and identify any gaps. Implement robust data governance with data classification and appropriate access controls to avoid data leakages. Establish compliance mechanisms, and frame social codes of usage to comply with local and national laws and data security policies.

Regularly review and audit permissions, monitor usage, and train users on secure collaboration practices. Continuously refine and evolve your data security strategy to reap the benefits of Gen AI investment while protecting sensitive data.

Scaling copilots and agent initiatives:

Copilot deployment is an investment and not a race. Scaling too quickly can introduce various risks that may undermine the overall business impact. Start with a pilot before rolling out a full-scale deployment. The insights and learnings from the pilot will guide the strategy for the possible implementation and expansion of future deployments.

Focus on a limited set of functions per wave, allowing time for exploration of specific use cases and prompts. While defining POCs, target low-risk, high-impact business scenarios. Create custom copilots for specific functions and business lines to maximize business value.

In conclusion, a comprehensive strategy for the adoption of copilots and AI agents that aligns with business goals, and incorporates well-defined processes, governance, data security protocols, and change management, is essential to fully unleash business benefits.

Are you ready to embark on your Gen AI adventure?

At Capgemini, we help you build the trust you need to go on the Gen AI adventure at the workplace, and we work alongside you to calm concerns and ignite imagination.

Our proven end-to-end approach, combined with deep industry expertise, helps you transform your organization with Gen AI, powered by Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot Chat, and AI agents.

