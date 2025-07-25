Shaping the inclusive leaders of tomorrow 

Our long-term partnership with HEC Paris, a premium global business school, helps test our thinking and anticipate future trends, while mentoring the next generation of leaders through inclusion challenges.

At Capgemini, our commitment to inclusion isn’t just limited to our people, but extends to supporting the next generation of leaders, ensuring they can build the inclusive workplaces of tomorrow through key partnerships like our long-term collaboration with HEC Paris.

As a business partner to HEC Paris, we’ve mentored batches of 25 students for a Master’s course on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in the last three years. We help students understand our approach toward inclusion at Capgemini and propose a team challenge, aligned with the latest D&I trends and topics. Students are then given six weeks to complete their research and present their final reports in our Paris office.

Working with Matteo Winkler, Associate Professor at HEC Paris, who teaches courses on international business law as well as diversity and inclusion, this is an opportunity for us to connect with emerging talent, test new ideas, and anticipate trends while we mentor them through real-world challenges.

In this blog, Matteo and I take a closer look at this year’s challenge and what we as practitioners can learn from it.

About the partnership

Matteo: When I created this course years ago as part of the Master of Management program of CEMS (previously the Community of European School of Management), which has now evolved into a global alliance of business schools of which HEC Paris is a partner. I looked for a company committed to inclusion, and who could help my students understand the challenges that D&I poses to both corporate leadership and day-to-day operations. Capgemini felt like a natural fit.

The focus for the 2025 student challenge

Karine: Each year, we set the students a challenge, designed to stretch their thinking – past topics have included understanding the role of ENGs as inclusion activators or discussions on the emerging debate on inclusion versus meritocracy, or whether DEI trainings should be mandatory or voluntary. The topic this year, “2025 – a turning point for DEI,” was set to encourage a focus on emerging trends, even before the US executive orders were issued in January 2025.

Students were briefed to provide a rational analysis of the global situation, factoring in opportunities and risks from a regional perspective, and drawing on concepts developed during Matteo’s classes, and fed with their own academic research.

Matteo: We’re seeing a global narrative shift: before January 2025, we needed DEI corporate programs to not discriminate against minorities and people from non-privileged backgrounds. Particularly those who were unable to reach positions of power in a corporate setting.

The Executive Orders in the US tell us the contrary; we now need to dismantle these programs – to not discriminate, following the 2023 Supreme Court ruling ending affirmative action in the US education system.

In the US, the risks for companies who do not comply with regulations is financially high, compared to Europe. So the narrative has changed, and private organizations (if they have federal funding or not) are in many cases, abiding.

This team assignment encouraged students to consider how global and local organizations continue to build diverse and inclusive places to work: where the definition of diversity, the collection of people data, work-related policies and benefits and more are directly impacted by local laws around the world.

The findings from our student teams

Matteo: As my colleague and panel member Marcelle Laliberté has said, for major global companies, it’s as if you’re steering a global organization through rapidly shifting waters – with political tides in the US pushing back on diversity efforts, in Europe you’re facing regulatory currents that require you to provide details on pay gaps, and in the Middle East you may be aiming to embed global DEI standards into a local context. Against this backdrop, the student teams highlighted several risks:

Legal vulnerability – organizations are facing new legal and regulatory challenges pulling in different directions: from executive orders in the US rescinding diversity initiatives to the increased (and evolving) public reporting duties of the EU Corporate Social Reporting Directive (CSRD) and strengthened anti-discrimination laws in APAC.

Potential political and cultural backlash for company reputations, as they attempt to strike the balance between supporting marginalized groups and inclusion for all.

Slower progress on DEI goals – economic downturns means DEI budgets, roles, and overall progress is at risk, as companies prioritize cost-cutting.

Talent exodus – most job seekers consider workplace diversity important when evaluating companies, and may look elsewhere if organizations change their commitments.

With D&I at a crossroads, the student teams identified some key opportunities in shaping and evolving global strategies:

Establishing a flexible DEI framework allows for region-specific modifications while maintaining a unified global commitment.

Skills-based hiring and inclusive leadership – continuing merit-based hiring and leadership development enhances diversity while ensuring compliance in restrictive regions.

Compliance as a competitive advantage – successfully delivering on ESG commitments can position a company as an industry leader in fair and inclusive practices and continue to attract talent.

Key reflections for organizations like Capgemini

Karine: The students navigated an extremely complex topic. Overall, the recommendations from the student teams followed broad themes for global organizations to consider:

Reaffirm and communicate organizational commitment toward the diversity and inclusion ambition, as a fundamental ingredient of their identity and success Demonstrate agility, repositioning DEI initiatives to make them accessible for all and more engaging for all employees, and partnering with talent, health and safety, or wellbeing programs Use data-driven insights and employee feedback to guide actions and increase transparency on global and location actions and impact Leave flexibility for localized DEI initiatives and expertise under a global framework, strengthening leadership pipelines and fostering a culture of belonging through education and mentorship Build client-focused strategies to strengthen relationships, collaborate, and grow.

The presentations from the teams were excellent. Inclusion in the workplace is critical for all businesses. We were delighted to hear their views on the complex situation in 2025, building their experiences and helping them to be ready to make an impact in their future.

Together with HEC Paris, I look forward to another year of our continued collaboration!