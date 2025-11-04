Shaping the future of Sustainable aviation

This journey began with a shared ambition, and it’s far from over. With the Ascendance’s ATEA prototype nearing its first flight, we’re entering a new chapter: scaling innovation and preparing for industrialization. ATEA is a vertical take-off and landing aircraft powered by STERNA, a hybrid-electric solution that drastically reduces carbon emissions. Together with Ascendance, we’re expanding into a wider ecosystem, unlocking resources and solving the challenges of bringing sustainable aviation to market.

The journey toward sustainable aviation is complex, but together, we’re proving that co-innovation can turn vision into reality. And we’re just getting started.

Dive into the journey behind the ATEA aircraft and STERNA hybrid-electric solution to discover how this collaboration is paving the way for a cleaner, smarter future in air travel.

From vision to takeoff: the future of hybrid-electric aviation At Capgemini, we believe technology and collaboration can drive meaningful change. Since 2021, we’ve been proud to support Ascendance in their mission to decarbonize aviation. Together, we’ve co-developed hybrid-electric propulsion systems, shaped digital continuity strategies, and paved the way for the first flight of the ATEA aircraft. “We are close to the first flights of our ATEA prototype in the coming year, a major milestone for us and the industry. By leveraging Capgemini’s expertise, we are increasingly confident in our ability to bring decarbonized air transport solutions to the regional aviation market.” — Jean-Christophe Lambert, Ascendance’s CEO A collaborative approach Discover how Ascendance and Capgemini came together to tackle one of aviation’s greatest challenges: decarbonization. This first episode explores the origins of a strategic collaboration built on innovation, sustainability, and a shared ambition to transform regional air. “The initial phase of collaboration with Capgemini was incredibly valuable to refine our designs and progress towards our goal of flying prototype.” — Jean-Christophe Lambert, Ascendance’s CEO The battery strategy Batteries are at the heart of hybrid-electric propulsion. In this episode, explore how Capgemini and Ascendance co-developed a robust battery strategy to support the industrialization of ATEA and ensure long-term sustainability in aviation. “The battery strategy is a major element in our technological product. It’s what allows us to achieve the significant reduction in carbon emissions.” — Clément Dinel, Hybrid Director at Ascendance The design of connected Air Mobility Services Innovation goes beyond the aircraft itself. Capgemini and Ascendance are co-creating a portfolio of connected services to enhance operational efficiency and elevate passenger experience. Discover how digital services are shaping the future of air mobility. “This collaboration has positioned Ascendance to not only provide cutting edge aircraft but also to offer a higher premium experience through strategically developed connected services increasing value perception for the customers.” — Mylène Thiery, Solution Director at Capgemini The power of data & digital continuity As Ascendance scales up, digital continuity becomes critical. We helped define a tailored IS/IT roadmap to ensure seamless data flow and operational efficiency across the organization. Discover how digital strategy supports industrial transformation. “This collaboration with Capgemini has been instrumental to build a strong digital foundation for our company. It will be key to a successful ramp-up in our regional air mobility market.” — Ariane Saint-Pierre, Program Director at Ascendance The road from prototype to production Moving from concept to industrialization is a major leap. In this episode, see how Capgemini supports Ascendance in designing a flexible and resilient industrial setup to bring the ATEA aircraft and STERNA modular hybrid propulsion system to market “Moving from technological demonstration to industrial production presents significant complexities. (…) Capgemini’s support extends to optimizing our future industrial setup from the layout of assembly station and equipment to stock strategy. Their expertise in developing a strategy for connected services will enhance our customer value proposition.” — Vincent Mathe, Industrial & Supply Chain Director at Ascendance

Innovation now and for the future

With the foundation laid, we are accelerating the industrialization of both STERNA and ATEA. The upcoming ATEA prototype flight will mark a turning point, not for Ascendance, but the aviation industry as a whole.

Our collaboration continues to evolve, expanding into the broader industrial ecosystem.

Having laid the foundation for a strong collaboration to enable the pursuit of low-carbon aviation, Ascendance and Capgemini remain committed to accelerating the industrialization of both the ATEA and STERNA products. This will lead to the ATEA prototype’s first flight in the upcoming year, which will mark a turning point for the start-up and the wider industry.