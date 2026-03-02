The idea of an adaptive organization is hardly new. But as technology and market conditions continue to evolve, so do the strategies that help keep companies flexible, innovative and competitive.

In 1999, management scholar Stephan H. Haeckel popularized the term “Adaptive Enterprise,” arguing that firms must “sense and respond” faster than the environments they inhabit. Analysts later broadened the theme, framing adaptability as the structural glue of today’s composable businesses.

In 2025, the World Economic Forum revived the narrative with its blueprint for the “perpetually adaptive enterprise,” which highlights modular technology, data-driven governance, and ecosystem resilience as the hallmarks of future winners. Systemic market disruptions, rising regulatory pressures, ecosystem-driven competition, and sustainability imperatives have also created a fundamentally different environment, with adaptability becoming a structural necessity for organizations to lead in a volatile world.

Speed of change and market volatility

Market shifts, new competitors, and customer expectations now emerge and evolve in weeks – not years. Economic, geopolitical, environmental, and health-related disruptions add further complications, forcing companies to reassess operational resilience and business continuity plans.

In this context, businesses must operate in a world that is less global, more fragmented, and increasingly regulated. Without modern, flexible models and systems, businesses risk more than just losing competitiveness: they face the threat of becoming obsolete in markets that reward speed, resilience, and adaptability. The companies that thrive in this accelerated environment are those that transform not just their technology but their entire operating models to anticipate change, harness innovation, and turn disruption into opportunity.

Multi-channel and ecosystem complexity

Today’s customers expect personalized interactions across physical, digital, and hybrid touchpoints. To meet these needs, companies are connecting to broader ecosystems and partnering across industries, geographies, and platforms to build more collaborative revenue opportunities.

Traditional monolithic systems, with siloed architecture and rigid integrations, are incapable of supporting this new reality. Composable ERP architectures; built on a strong data quality pillar that ensures reliable and harmonized data; enable real-time integration, flexible APIs, modular scalability and ultimately fuel AI-driven innovation to help companies join, adapt, and monetize complex ecosystems without disruption.

ERPs are at the heart of a company’s information system. New ERP models enable this shift by providing the technical foundations needed to operate natively across dynamic and interconnected networks.

Successful ERPs are fueled by high-quality and trusted data. The combination of both technology and data quality represents solid foundations to this expected business transformation.

The RISE with SAP journey embodies this shift.

Sustainability imperatives

Regulatory bodies, investors, and customers are setting unprecedented expectations around environmental and social responsibility. According to a Capgemini Research Institute report, 77 percent of consumers believe corporations should do more to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and only 16 percent feel that the sustainability information about products and services available to them is sufficient.

Organizations that fail to demonstrate ESG accountability risk losing access to markets, financing, and talent pools. Yet many legacy IT landscapes are ill-suited to the transparency, traceability, and real-time reporting demands that sustainability imperatives impose. Modular, clean, and data-integrated ERP architectures can ensure organizations remain compliant efficiently, while embedding sustainable business models to meet client expectations by design.

RISE with SAP: The journey to adaptive transformation

RISE with SAP methodology aligns perfectly with adaptive enterprise transformation by combining the three core layers of the offering: The SAP Business Suite, Data and AI. Together, they provide the tools and frameworks that enable continuous innovation, agility and sustainability. As a strategic initiative, RISE with SAP is designed to help organizations:

Navigate the complexity of modernizing legacy systems

Align business priorities with technology strategies

Build a foundation for growth, resilience, and innovation.

With RISE, composable ERP serves the main driver of adaptive enterprise transformation. RISE provides a clear pathway to SAP Cloud ERP, with capabilities and dedicated tools that collectively form SAP Business Suite.

This turnkey framework, governed by structured principles, provides packaged solutions for AI, data, and business application that simplify adoption and ensure secure operations at scale. With RISE, companies can efficiently integrate SAP Business Suite capabilities into their Cloud ERP while maintaining strict governance and minimizing operational risks. As a RISE with SAP validated partner, Capgemini leverages its proven experience and deep expertise gained from successfully supporting clients worldwide to help organization achieve their transformation goals.

Click here to learn how Capgemini can help you with your RISE for SAP journey.