Executives often encounter digital transformation challenges like ensuring program success, reducing technological debt, maintaining system agility, and fostering a data-driven culture.

Addressing these challenges requires a transformation approach that is dynamic, agile, and delivers both immediate results and sustainable growth.

Transformation frameworks are increasingly shifting towards dynamic, value-driven methodologies that emphasize agility and continuous improvement. Traditional linear models are being replaced by adaptive frameworks such as the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), Lean Portfolio Management, and continuous product discovery, which prioritize quick value delivery, iterative development, and strategic alignment.

While these frameworks offer speed and flexibility, purely adaptive models can also lead to fragmented execution, misaligned priorities, and difficulty maintaining consistency across diverse business units. These limitations can negatively impact large-scale transformations, where complexity demands more structured oversight.

Capgemini’s transformation vision with SAP RISE: Aligning evolving frameworks

Capgemini’s SAP RISE transformation approach is designed to deliver sustainable business change and measurable value by integrating the rigor of SAP frameworks and accelerating implementation, ensuring quicker time-to-value. By combining Capgemini’s unique best practices and accelerators with SAP’s robust ecosystem, organizations can streamline their transformation journeys.

A transversal IT transformation stream ensures that organizations shift from linear, sequential models to focused, agile delivery. This means restructuring IT workflows around sprints and continuous improvement cycles. Additionally, transitioning from a monolithic ERP to a composable architecture requires reorganizing IT teams, creating dedicated groups around core systems, and new applications to foster flexibility, faster deployment, and innovation.

We believe a hybrid approach enables companies to navigate complexity, mitigate risks, and foster sustainable growth with resilience over time. Our four pillars of success ensure that transformation initiatives are effectively executed, aligned with long-term business objectives, and capable of delivering sustainable outcomes.

Establishing a clean core for sustainable and scalable operations. A clean core is the foundation of successful transformation. It reduces IT complexity, enforces standardization, and unlocks long-term system sustainability. Capgemini applies clean core principles using tools like SAP ATC cockpit and clean core governance metrics to drive convergence and maintainability.

Enabling business agility through composable, event-driven and API-driven architecture. With a stable core, organizations can adopt a composable ERP. This architecture separates core stability from modular innovation, enabling agility through APIs, clear integration decision matrix identifying all integration patterns, and tools like SAP Integration Suite, supporting rapid adaptation to new business needs.

Building a data-driven enterprise with strong governance and integration. Clean data underpins confident decision-making and AI-readiness. Capgemini works with Syniti and SAP Business Data Cloud to ensure data quality, governance, and consistency across SAP and non-SAP systems.

Driving measurable value through agile governance and iterative execution. Capgemini supports outcome-based transformation with agile governance. But without strong adoption, even the best-designed initiatives fall short. Capgemini embeds change enablement throughout the program lifecycle, combining behavioral insights, structured adoption sprints, and continuous feedback to secure lasting transformation. Executives transform from passive sponsors to active product owners, guiding teams through change with visibility and accountability.

Continuous innovation with Capgemini and SAP RISE

Continuous innovation requires the right tools, and the right mindset shifts, across business units. Capgemini reinforces a culture of innovation through targeted leadership enablement, business-user upskilling, and success rituals that anchor adoption into the daily rhythm of operations.

By focusing on derisking delivery and emphasizing value-driven outcomes, organizations can navigate transformation complexities with confidence, agility, and resilience. Capgemini’s methodology, underpinned by our RISE with SAP Cloud ERP private packaged offering and our suite of tools and accelerators, offers a comprehensive framework for successful transformation. This approach delivers immediate business results while laying the groundwork for continuous improvement and long-term growth in the adaptive enterprise era.[AS1] As a RISE with SAP validated partner, Capgemini brings proven expertise to help organizations leverage RISE with SAP.

