Revolutionizing connectivity: Transforming immersive media and remote solutions

Alexandre Embry
Sep 9, 2024

Interesting move in the telco industry.

The European Space Agency – ESA partners with Nokia on #immersive #5G media technology. ESA’s 5G/6G Hub will be used to explore how the ubiquitous, secure and continuous connectivity delivered by space-enabled networks could open up new applications for Nokia’s RXRM (Real-time #eXtendedReality Multimedia) technology. RXRM uses #360degree video and #spatial3D audio systems to allow people to experience events and situations remotely and in real-time. One of the expected outcome is an improved capacity to reach people living in rural and isolated areas with patchy terrestrial network coverage.

This will enable the delivery of 360 degree multimedia streaming over satellite in remote areas to support valuable use-cases such as:

🔷 Telemedicine solution to enable remote support by doctors and other professionals in isolated areas

🔷 Remote inspection of critical infrastructure Looking forward to explore the full capabilities of these combined expertise.

VP – CTIO – Head of Capgemini’s Metaverse-Lab and Immersive Technologies
Alexandre Embry is CTIO, member of the Capgemini Technology, Innovation and Ventures Council. He is leading the Immersive Technologies domain, looking at trends analysis and developing the deployment strategy at Group level. He specializes in exploring and advising organizations on emerging tech trends and their transformative powers. He is passionate about enhancing the user experience and he is identifying how Metaverse, Web3, NFT and Blockchain technologies, AR/VR/MR can advance brands and companies with enhanced customer or employee experiences. He is the founder and head of the Capgemini’s Metaverse-Lab, and of the Capgemini Andy3D immersive remote collaboration solution.