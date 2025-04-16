Rethinking Customer Experience with ServiceNow – Why CX needs a revolution?

Today’s customers demand more than convenience. They expect speed, consistency, and empathy – across every channel and interaction.

Whether they’re paying a bill, reporting an outage, or navigating a complex public service, customers want seamless, human-centric support. Yet most organizations are still struggling with disjointed systems, manual processes, and a reactive service mindset.

The result? Frustrated customers, overworked service teams, and a widening gap between expectations and delivery.

According to the Capgemini Research Institute:

52 percent of customers have switched providers due to poor experiences

43 percent of executives cite limited cross-department alignment and collaboration as a top challenge

38 percent point to siloed systems and fragmented customer data as key barriers to delivering seamless experiences

There is $98 billion left on the table each year by failing to provide simple customer experiences.

The research also highlights three critical takeaways:

Customer service matters: 58 percent of those surveyed say it is extremely important to overall brand perception.

Customer service faces serious operational challenges: 65 percent of executives report low efficiency within the function, directly leading to reduced satisfaction.

Gen AI offers real promise: already, 33 percent of organizations using generative AI are seeing improved first-contact resolution rates.

It’s time to change the game. And that’s where Customer Experience (CX) with ServiceNow comes in.

The Capgemini plus ServiceNow vision for CX

Capgemini believes that delivering great customer experience doesn’t start at the front-end. It starts deep in the back office – where the real magic (or mess) happens. ServiceNow gives us the platform to streamline and orchestrate customer journeys end-to-end, breaking down silos and automating complexity.

CX with ServiceNow is a strategic offering that combines:

ServiceNow’s powerful AI-driven workflows

Capgemini’s industry and functional expertise

A library of real-world demo scenarios across energy, utilities, public sector, and more.

We’re not just fixing broken experiences. We’re reimagining them.

From fragmented to frictionless

In most organizations, customer service is a relay race. CRM passes the baton to IT. IT passes it to field services. Field services hands it to billing. It’s disjointed, inefficient, and slow.

CX with ServiceNow changes the game.

We create unified workflows that treat the customer journey as a single, intelligent flow – no matter how many departments are involved. With ServiceNow, we automate case routing, streamline approvals, integrate legacy systems, and enable real-time visibility for agents and customers alike.

And most importantly, we embed agentic AI to power decision-making at every step.

Agentic AI: The smart core of CX

Agentic AI is not basic chatbots. They’re intelligent digital agents that:

Monitor data from across the ecosystem

Detect issues early (sometimes before the customer even notices)

Trigger the right workflows based on business logic and intent

Escalate and communicate in human-friendly ways

Learn and improve over time.

In our demos, you’ll see how agentic AI enables:

Autonomous power outage triage and dispatch

Auto diagnosing and fixing machinery in manufacturing

Tax office support driven by natural language understanding

AI-based customer notifications and smart triage for service disruptions

Seamless, integrated journeys across CRM, GIS, ERP, and field ops.

Tailored for the real world

We’re not building these solutions in a vacuum. Every CX demo we deliver is based on real-world pain points we hear from clients across sectors:

In energy and utilities, we show how to proactively detect outages, trigger repair workflows, and keep customers informed every step of the way.

In the public sector, we demonstrate how intelligent workflows reduce the strain on overstretched services and make it easier for citizens to get the help they need.

In smart factory and industrial, we show how CX isn’t just about customer service – it’s about operational continuity, safety, and compliance.

Each scenario is brought to life with working demos that showcase how the NOW platform and Capgemini’s expertise come together to deliver value.

Delivering the bottom line

Customer experience isn’t just a feel-good metric. It impacts trust, loyalty, efficiency, and brand reputation. It’s the difference between a complaint and a lifelong advocate.

CX with ServiceNow gives organizations the tools to automate what should be automated, humanize what needs empathy, predict problems before they happen, and respond at speed and scale.

Want to see it in action? Get in touch for a live demo or to explore how CX with ServiceNow could work for your organization.

Join us at ServiceNow Knowledge 2025, to embrace our theme “Intelligence, meet experience. Welcome to your agentic-powered business,” highlighting how our intelligent solutions are designed to enhance customer experiences and empower businesses with agentic AI capabilities.