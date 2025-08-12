Reintroducing IBM Z: A platform for the age of enterprise AI

As decision-makers in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, you’re constantly seeking competitive advantages, ways to streamline operations, and robust security solutions. At Capgemini, we understand these imperatives, and that’s why we’re excited to share our insights on the IBM z17, a platform poised to redefine enterprise computing.

Over 70% of global transactions by value run on IBM Z. Every major bank, all three major global credit card companies, insurance companies, retailers and financial services clients use it, along with many other industries. In short it has long been the backbone for mission-critical workloads.

But our world is very different from early 2001 when IBM Z was first released; the IBM z17 brings the mainframe squarely into the AI age. It has a significant bump in raw processing power; but the key point is about intelligent integration, real-time insights, and unparalleled resilience – all delivered where your most valuable data resides.

The AI Advantage: Bringing Intelligence to Your Core Data

One of the most striking features of the IBM z17 is its deep integration of Artificial Intelligence. Powered by the new Telum II processor with its on-chip AI accelerator, the z17 enables:

Real-time AI at Scale: Imagine scoring 100% of your transactions in real-time. The z17 can process hundreds of billions of AI inference operations per day with sub-millisecond response times. This translates to instant fraud detection, real-time customer interaction scoring, and immediate transactional insights without moving data off the platform.

Generative AI Integration: Looking ahead, the z17 is designed to embrace generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) with the upcoming Spyre accelerator card. This will enable organizations to unlock new levels of productivity and innovation by leveraging generative AI directly on their most sensitive data, securely and efficiently.

Unwavering Security and Resilience in a Hybrid World

In an era of escalating cyber threats and stringent compliance requirements, security is paramount. The IBM z17 builds upon the mainframe’s legendary security features, further enhancing them:

Quantum-Safe Cryptography: The z17 is designed with quantum-safe cryptography, future-proofing your data against emerging quantum threats. This proactive approach ensures your sensitive information remains secure for years to come.

Pervasive encryption that protects data at rest, in motion, and in use.

Hardware security modules and tamper-resistant components that enforce secure boot and runtime integrity.

Continuous monitoring and automated threat detection embedded at every layer.

Driving Operational Efficiency and Resilience

Operational complexity can slow down innovation and inflate your costs. IBM addresses this with intelligent automation powered by AI—such as IBM watsonx™ Assistant for Z—which simplifies complex workflows using conversational AI and low-code tools.

The benefits include:

Reduced manual errors and faster resolution times.

Streamlined onboarding for new staff with easy-to-use AI assistants.

Improved productivity that frees skilled personnel to focus on innovation.

Coupled with an 99.999999% uptime(that’s 6 nines after the dot), the z17 keeps your mission-critical systems running without interruption—minimizing costly downtime and ensuring business continuity under any circumstance.

Capgemini’s Perspective: Your Trusted Partner

At Capgemini, we believe the IBM z17 represents a significant leap forward in enterprise computing. Its focus on embedding AI directly into the core, coupled with enhanced security and seamless hybrid cloud integration, makes it a powerful platform for organizations looking to innovate, optimize, and secure their most critical operations.



With tried and trusted expertise in mainframe modernization, hybrid cloud, and AI, Capgemini helps unlock the full potential of your IBM z17 investments. By embedding AI into your core operations, you will enable smarter decision-making, enhanced productivity, and faster innovation—augmenting human capabilities to drive real business outcomes.

Ready to discuss how the IBM z17 can power your organization’s future? Contact your Capgemini client team today.