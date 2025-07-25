Redefining the human-AI relationship for operational excellence

Operational excellence comes when all resources are deployed according to their strengths. When implemented effectively, AI can improve productivity, unlocking new levels of performance, creativity, and long-term business value.

Humans are, and always will be, essential resources in any organization. Our relationship-building, creativity, and advanced decision-making skills make us ideally suited for strategic roles. We’re good at time-consuming and repetitive tasks, too – but artificial intelligence (AI) can do them faster. Intelligent automation of these tasks can free up time for humans to focus on higher-value work and decision-making, ultimately driving more efficient use of organizational resources and supporting long-term sustainability goals.

Enhancing essential human performance

AI has advanced beyond simply reacting to prompts written by humans, as in the case of Generative AI (Gen AI). Now, Gen AI can act as a user interface for us to interact with agentic AI, or AI agents that can act and make decisions with various levels of autonomy. AI agents can perform complex tasks, collaborating with each other to optimize work and fact-check outputs

However intelligent they are, AI agents still require human management. They are not designed to be leaders or decision-makers, so they will always need people to report to. We drive AI’s focus and operation, dictating what tasks to take on. We are also responsible for checking agents’ accuracy, managing their ethics, and solving problems as necessary. Beyond that, our job is to be human. In doing so, we play a critical role in aligning AI-powered operations with broader organizational values, including sustainability.

In retail, for example, many workers spend an outsized amount of time searching for information, a major obstacle to productivity. With AI to do that work, humans are free to focus on delivering the kind of outstanding experience that leads to lasting customer loyalty. Stores are achieving up to 3.7% return on AI investment by using it to automate and execute store processes like retrieving customer data and registering returns. The human element remains central to the retail customer experience. AI can’t replicate the genuine human connection that human retail workers offer customers – but it can help workers focus on creating that connection. At the same time, reducing inefficiencies in everyday operations also means minimizing wasted energy, time, and materials – all of which are core to responsible resource stewardship.

Beyond optimization: reinventing the human-AI relationship

Used strategically and intentionally, AI can enhance our capabilities. For the greatest effect, a reinvention of the human-AI relationship is required. Building a new framework for this relationship requires trust and transparency between humans and AI models and agents. It also requires that we have clear ownership of and accountability for the AI agents in our charge. In a meeting, for example, one employee should own the AI-powered notes and recap to avoid duplication. Small shifts in clarity and accountability can help build a culture of precision and waste reduction.

‘Explainability’ is another important factor: how do we ensure the humans in charge of AI agents understand the models well enough to demand and interpret effective outputs? AI management is emerging as a discipline in its own right – a refocusing of the discipline of information knowledge management. Employees need training to master AI, like with any other skill. Smart leaders know they have a responsibility to help people develop this skill, and to learn to use AI responsibly. This includes understanding how data-driven decisions impact resource use, emissions, and broader environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

Strategic partners driving business value

As AI’s capabilities expand, the key to unlocking its full potential lies through integrating it effectively with human insights. By delegating repetitive, time-consuming, data-focused tasks to intelligent systems, employees can focus their unique strengths to create greater business value. Managed strategically, AI can be an empowering technological partner in increasing productivity and advancing sustainable business models to make the most of people, data, and planetary resources.

Microsoft provides the technological solutions, and Capgemini helps make sure those solutions are implemented effectively. From workforce enablement to change management, we help ensure AI delivers on its full potential. Discover how: