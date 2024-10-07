Putting people first to create a seamless employee experience

ServiceNow helps eliminate friction in human resources by seamlessly integrating people and processes

Companies are fundamentally composed of people. While this may seem obvious, the complexity of recruitment, onboarding, training, and retaining employees reveals just how intricate managing this essential resource can be.

As technology continuously evolves, transforming the nature of work and the workplace, it is crucial that the workflows supporting the employee journey evolve as well. However, outdated technology, inefficient processes, and siloed teams often hinder companies from delivering a seamless employee experience. This is where ServiceNow comes in. By providing an integrated platform and employee portals, ServiceNow enables companies to revolutionize their investment in human capital.

Envision a transformative employee culture

Human resources encompasses a broad spectrum where people and processes intersect at various touchpoints. However, amidst the analysis of terabytes of data and assessment of key performance indicators (KPIs) is “human.” To foster a positive and transformative company culture, the employee experience must be human-centric, composed of individual moments that matter, and seamlessly connected.

For instance, companies often rely on various distinct systems from third parties, such as Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and others, to manage key steps in the employee journey. These systems handle aspects like day-to-day objectives and KPIs, compensation and benefits, learning opportunities, and overall career roadmaps. However, navigating through these multiple systems can be time-consuming and inefficient, leading to frustration, especially among new hires, and wasting valuable company resources.

ServiceNow is an integrated platform that provides human-centric advantages, effectively breaking down siloes and creating cohesive workflows in the back end, where third-party applications and data are housed. Simultaneously, ServiceNow’s employee experience portal offers user-friendly access to key information that can be personalized for an individual, based upon their role, responsibilities, interests, and even geographic region.

Identify points of friction

The actual employee experience often differs significantly from what many company leaders in IT and HR might expect. According to Capgemini’s 2022 research of 2,250 employees across 750 organizations, less than one-third (30 percent) of employees are happy at work, yet 92 percent of managers mistakenly believe they are content. Even more worrying is that 68 per cent of employees did not know what they are expected to do in their role.

For instance, employees reported they did not have access to data to make informed decisions. They lack clear, quantifiable objectives and do not understand how those objectives are aligned to the company’s overall targets.

Not surprisingly, these types of barriers can skew an employee’s perceived performance, leading to dissatisfaction and increased attrition. Our survey found that a staggering 20 percent of employees left the company within 45 days of being hired.

Automate and optimize the employee experience

Enabling the right technology can help solve these issues, ensuring employees have the best experience throughout their career at the company, starting from the recruiting stages and continuing immediately after hiring.

Consider the actual onboarding process, for example. It requires collaboration across departments and involves numerous stakeholders, including managers, facilities, security, and finance. Less than half of these activities or touchpoints are related to HR, which can lead to a fragmented employee journey. ServiceNow’s platform brings it all together to clearly integrate these crucial steps. This helps companies provide a smooth end-to-end experience for new employees, right from when they first join an organization.

Capgemini also has a pre-packaged ServiceNow HRSD product that optimizes and automates manual processes and workflows. It provides managers (and new hires) with a detailed list of every onboarding activity required, from sending a welcome email and assigning a desk to ensuring the appropriate forms are filled out and training tasks are set up. This way new hires can get up to speed and become productive more quickly.

ServiceNow’s capabilities continue across the employee journey, extending from “hire to retire,” culminating in a unified, consistent people experience. Capitalizing on such advancements in technology can streamline workflows, automate processes, and enable data-driven decision-making for companies. This helps managers make the most of “human” resources, while promoting a productive and positive workplace where people truly come first.