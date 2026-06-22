AI doesn’t have to be BIG to be impactful. Start with a smaller quick win.

After plenty of discussion, experimentation, and hype cycles, many contact center leaders are arriving at the same realization: AI works best when it’s applied with precision. Not every implementation needs to be a multi year transformation, and not every use case requires a reinvention of the operation.

In fact, we’re seeing returns today from small, targeted AI deployments – the kind that solve specific problems, free up capacity quickly, and build confidence across the organization.

This approach isn’t about caution. It’s about focus. And it’s a natural extension of a core truth we shared previously: AI accelerates what an operation is already prepared to pursue and support.

Start where the work is predictable

In the contact center, not all interactions are created equal. Some require empathy, interpretation, and careful judgment. Others are routine, repeatable, and well understood. The fastest AI wins typically come from that second category.

In one recent environment, we focused deliberately on two familiar friction points:

1. High volume informational inquiries, where customers needed answers – not conversations and

2. Live-agent productivity drag, where time was lost to searching, navigation, and manual documentation.

Rather than redesigning the entire operating model, we introduced targeted AI capabilities that fit cleanly into existing workflows.

The results were immediate:

Call containment increased

Average handle time decreased

Capacity was created without adding headcount, and

Customer experience improved rather than declined

The AI-powered use case didn’t replace the operation. It removed noise around it.

Two proven use cases that deliver quickly

The first implementations focused on areas where success could be measured quickly and risk was low:

Virtual agent self service

AI driven conversational self service handled common informational questions, enabling customers to resolve issues without waiting in queue. Because the intents and content were already well understood, adoption was strong from the start. Self-service call completion increased, so spill-over volume to live agents decreased; therefore, live agents gained breathing room on interactions requiring their attention, and CX improved.

Live agent assist

In parallel, real time assistance was introduced at the live agent desktop. Relevant knowledge and guidance surfaced during the interaction itself, reducing manual search time and increasing consistency. Live agents could focus more on the customer rather than the knowledge base; they didn’t need to change what they did – just how efficiently they did it.

Both use cases shared the following characteristics:

Defined, narrow scope

Clear success metrics

Minimal operational disruption

Immediate, visible value

Sequencing matters more than scale

With these initial wins in place, the organization was more inclined and positioned to explore additional AI capabilities already in the pipeline – automated quality assurance, intent mining, sentiment analysis, and deeper operational insights.

Starting small made it easier to scale strategically.

By starting with targeted use cases, the operation avoided a common pitfall: introducing intelligence and automation before clarity existed. Live agents trusted the tools, leaders trusted the results, and each success made the next step easier to justify.

This is how AI momentum is built – not through sweeping declarations, but through well chosen wins that compound over time.

The takeaway: “targeted” beats “transformational”…at first

For contact center leaders feeling pressure to “do something” with AI, the path forward doesn’t have to be overwhelming.

Start by asking:

Where is the work already repeatable?

Where are live agents losing time unnecessarily or performing repetitive, mundane tasks?

Which interactions don’t require human judgment every time?

The takeaway?

Early AI wins result from eliminating manual work that never required judgment, not replacing the judgment that’s still needed.

When AI is applied with this discipline, even small implementations can create real momentum. And once that confidence is established, scaling becomes a strategic decision – not a leap of faith.

At Capgemini Intelligent Customer Operations, we help organizations identify and implement those early wins – so AI becomes a practical lever for progress, not just a future ambition.

Where could a focused AI-assisted use case free up capacity, increase productivity, and improve CX in your contact center…as soon as next quarter?

To learn how Capgemini’s Intelligent Customer Interactions solution delivers a next-generation digital contact center service to drive a more meaningful, emotive, and frictionless relationship with your customers, contact: amanda.pugh@capgemini.com