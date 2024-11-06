Powering tomorrow with Generative AI: The AWS-Capgemini partnership advantage

Transformation happens at the intersection of scale and vision, and we help our clients get there

The tech world buzzed with excitement when generative AI burst onto the scene, promising to transform everything from customer service to software development. Now, as the initial hype settles into practical reality, businesses face crucial questions: How do we actually implement this technology? Cloud or on-premises? AWS or other providers? And perhaps most importantly – how do we ensure our investment pays off? These are questions that keep CTOs up at night.

The Capgemini-AWS partnership journey

At Capgemini, we’ve spent the last 15 years partnering with AWS to answer exactly these questions. Our journey together has evolved from basic cloud migrations to cutting-edge AI implementations, earning us recognition as AWS’s Global AI/ML Partner of the Year for 2023. But awards aside, what really matters is how this partnership helps our clients navigate the complex world of enterprise technology. Take Amazon Bedrock, for instance. It’s more than just another cloud service – it’s AWS’s answer to the enterprise’s need for flexible, scalable AI solutions. Through Bedrock, organizations can tap into a variety of foundation models from both AWS and partners like Anthropic and AI21 Labs. But the real magic happens when you combine this technical capability with industry-specific expertise.

Industry-specific expertise, combined with tailored AI solutions

This is where our team of over 50,000 AWS-trained consultants comes in. We’ve seen firsthand how automotive companies use generative AI to revolutionize vehicle design processes, how financial institutions leverage it for risk analysis, and how manufacturers implement it to optimize production lines. Each industry has its unique challenges, and each requires a tailored approach.

Cloud vs. on-premises: Finding the right balance

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room: not every workload belongs in the cloud. Some organizations face regulatory requirements that demand on-premises solutions. Others have specific customization needs that don’t fit neatly into a cloud-first strategy. That’s why we’ve developed expertise in both deployment models. Our Level 1 MSSP Consulting Competency means we can guide organizations to the right choice for their specific situation, whether that’s cloud, on-premises, or a hybrid approach. The hardware aspect often gets overlooked in these discussions, but it’s crucial. AWS’s infrastructure includes cutting-edge NVIDIA A100 and H100 GPUs, plus their own custom-designed Trainium and Inferentia chips. Through our Migration Center of Excellence in India, we help organizations leverage this infrastructure effectively while keeping costs under control.

Beyond the vendor relationship

Speaking of control – our partnership with AWS goes beyond the typical vendor relationship. With a dedicated global team of over 60 full-time employees and regular CEO-level engagement, we’re able to influence product development and ensure our clients’ needs are heard at the highest levels of AWS. This year at AWS re:Invent, we’re showcasing something special. As an Emerald sponsor, we’re presenting our largest and most ambitious program yet, centered around the theme ‘Scale, meet vision.’ It’s not just a tagline – it’s a reflection of what we’re seeing in the market. Organizations don’t just need technology; they need a way to scale their vision into reality.

Immersive experiences, meet real-world transformations

Visitors will experience more than just demos. We’re creating immersive experiences that show real-world transformations across industries. Our interactive client roundtables will dive deep into the three themes that are shaping the future of business: generative AI, innovation, and sustainability. It’s one thing to talk about these topics; it’s another to see them in action. What makes our approach different? We believe transformation happens at the intersection of scale and vision. Anyone can dream big, and anyone can implement technology. But bridging that gap – turning ambitious digital aspirations into practical, scalable solutions – is where we, as Capgemini, excel.

The future of enterprise technology isn’t just about adopting the latest tools. It’s about finding the right balance between innovation and practicality, between speed and security, and between cloud and on-premises. Through our partnership with AWS, we’re helping organizations find that balance. Ready to explore how AWS and Capgemini can transform your business? Stop by the Capgemini Client Experience Center at Yardbird at The Venetian for Gen AI solution demonstrations, a client appreciation event, and our live recordings of the Cloud Realities podcast. Let’s discuss your challenges, share some success stories, and explore what’s possible when scale meets vision. Because, in the end, technology is just a tool. It’s what you do with it that matters. And with the right partners, the possibilities are endless.

Capgemini is excited to announce its participation as an exclusive Emerald sponsor at AWS re:Invent 2024. This prestigious sponsorship enhances our reputation as a premier partner in business transformation with AWS. At this year’s event, we will showcase our innovative solutions at the AWS industry village, featuring interactive demos across aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, and financial services. Attendees can also look forward to four client speaking sessions and engaging lightning talks focused on energy and industry transformation. Join us as we explore the future of technology together.