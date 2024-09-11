Skip to Content

Pharma MES: What’s Happening Now and What’s Holding Us Back

Capgemini
Sep 12, 2024

Hey there! We’re excited to share that Capgemini will be at the Pharma MES conference in Berlin. We’ve got a lot to say about Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) in the pharmaceutical industry, and we’re breaking it down into three blogs. In this first one, we’ll give you a snapshot of what’s happening today, including the main challenges. Keep in mind, this is our view on the current state of MES—there’s no single truth, and perspectives can vary.

Current State of Pharma MES

Today, MES deployments and daily operations in the pharmaceutical industry are often siloed. MES usually operates separately from other critical systems like Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Quality Management Systems (QMS), and Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS). This separation creates a fragmented landscape, often requiring custom-built interfaces, and leads to several challenges:

  • Integration: The lack of seamless connectivity means data flow is often interrupted, leading to inefficiencies and more manual work. Clients frequently struggle to understand and map their current system architectures, which hinders the overall effectiveness of MES.
  • Data Accessibility: Extracting meaningful data from MES is another significant challenge. Current systems require substantial effort to retrieve and use data effectively. This often means shop floor personnel end up serving the MES system rather than the other way around, which is counterproductive.
  • Complex Implementations: Implementing MES is a complex and time-consuming process. Traditional MES projects are resource-intensive and can take 12 to 24 months depending on the scope, making it difficult to bring value quickly. Additionally, the monolithic nature of typical MES deployments makes it hard to adapt to the specific needs and limitations of manufacturers.
  • Compliance and Validation: Ensuring compliance with regulatory standards without slowing down deployment is another hurdle. The validation process can be lengthy and resource-intensive, which can delay the benefits of MES implementation.

Conclusion

While MES is indispensable for the pharmaceutical industry, its current state presents several challenges. Addressing these issues is essential for clients to fully leverage the benefits of MES and drive efficiency in their manufacturing processes.

Authors

Brian Eden

Vice President, Global Life Sciences Technical Operations Leader, Capgemini
Leading process and digital solutions in Pharma and Medical Device Operations “We are at an exciting moment when our data systems and analytics are finally capable of helping us fulfill the promise of Industry 4.0 for Pharma and Med Tech. We must move digital transformation forward boldly, all the while keeping our efforts grounded in the fundamentals of data architecture and Lean Thinking that got us to where we are today. “

Laurent Samot 

Vice President, Head of Smart Factory / Digital Manufacturing 
As global head of the COE Smart Factory, Laurent is working with our digital manufacturing practices to implement the fourth industrial revolution: Industry 4.0.