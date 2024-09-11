Pharma MES: What’s Happening Now and What’s Holding Us Back

Hey there! We’re excited to share that Capgemini will be at the Pharma MES conference in Berlin. We’ve got a lot to say about Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) in the pharmaceutical industry, and we’re breaking it down into three blogs. In this first one, we’ll give you a snapshot of what’s happening today, including the main challenges. Keep in mind, this is our view on the current state of MES—there’s no single truth, and perspectives can vary.