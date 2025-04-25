Online Visibility: Brands facing the great AI upheaval

As highlighted in our Top Tech Trends of 2025 report, generative AI remains a critical focus for businesses today and through its application brands are now able to provide ultra-personalized and contextual responses to their clients.

Notably, we are seeing its profound impact on purchasing behaviors as well as a shift from traditional SEO to Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).

Online search is shifting from traditional search engines to systems based on generative AI

After heavily investing in SEO (Search Engine Optimization), brands are venturing into a new era: GEO (Generative Engine Optimization), where content is optimized for generative artificial intelligence. Is this a liberation or an additional constraint for them?

This is a quiet revolution, but one that promises to make a big impact. Having already transformed productivity at work, large language models (LLMs) are profoundly changing purchasing behaviors. According to a 2024 study by YouGov for Zendesk, a quarter of French consumers already planned to use AI for their Black Friday and holiday shopping.

If consumers are turning away from the search engines, they have relied on for so many years, it is because generative AIs, such as ChatGPT, Gemini, or Perplexity, go further. They no longer simply provide a list of results but offer ultra-personalized and contextual responses based on individual preferences, usage context, and purchase history.

A radical change for brands

To support this profound transformation in purchasing behaviors, brands must now shift from SEO, focused on keyword optimization for search engines, to a new paradigm: GEO. In this emerging model, a brand’s visibility depends on how its content is integrated into the corpora of generative AIs.

Consider the concrete example of a consumer looking for an evening dress. With traditional SEO, results depend primarily on generic keywords such as “luxury evening dresses.” The most well-known brands, which invest the most to be well-referenced, naturally occupy the top positions.

In a world dominated by GEO, the response provided by an autonomous agent will more comprehensively integrate the user’s complete profile: their age, measurements, tastes, and social context. The response will no longer be just a well-referenced brand but a statistically optimal and personalized answer.

GEO: A new dynamic for brands

Is this shift to the GEO era a liberation or an additional constraint for brands? The answer is nuanced.

Certainly, this evolution allows brands to escape the hegemony of search engine players and to become known to their target audiences by sharing ultra-personalized information with autonomous agents. A new brand, for example in the cosmetics sector, would benefit from focusing its digital investments directly in GEO, thus bypassing the astronomical costs of traditional SEO which is already dominated by industry leaders.

However, for brands in other sectors, the advent of GEO necessitates a complete overhaul of their content production processes. They will first need to define their personas with unprecedented precision, creating extremely detailed customer profiles to meet the specific expectations of autonomous agents. Beyond traditional keywords, brands will need to provide comprehensive responses rich in contextual and comparative data. Finally, they will need to continuously test their visibility within GenAI tools and the relevance of their content within the results generated by LLMs, to constantly adjust and improve their strategy.

Towards new performance indicators

For brands historically anchored in intensive SEO strategies, this shift represents a new budgetary and technical constraint, requiring new skills in data analysis, content generation, and cloud technology.

With GEO, the number of page views will gradually lose its importance in favor of success indicators related to the effective and relevant presence of a brand in the recommendations generated by LLMs.

In the coming years, specific tools and common benchmarks should emerge, allowing brands to precisely measure their “AI visibility score,” thus facilitating rapid adaptation to this new information economy. The shift from SEO to GEO marks a decisive turning point in the evolution of the web and how brands reach their consumers. Only those capable of anticipating these changes will be able to stand out

