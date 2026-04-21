Remember when AlphaGo shocked the world with Move 37?

That one move nobody saw coming, yet it changed the entire game. Businesses today are stuck buffing their back-office processes to a shine while the competition is learning to play on a different board entirely. The real leap isn’t squeezing out another percent of efficiency. It’s daring to reimagine the game. Data and agentic AI are the new board. Move 37 thinking is the way to play.

Stop refining old processes. Start reimagining them. Finding your Move 37 means breaking free of efficiency worship and unleashing process innovation that plays a different game altogether.

The world of business loves efficiency. Shave a minute here, cut a cost there, automate just enough to avoid complaints. It’s the corporate equivalent of organizing your junk drawer and calling it transformation. But history doesn’t remember the people who got 3% gains. It remembers the bold leaps.

In 2016, AlphaGo, an AI system built by Google’s DeepMind, stunned the world by beating Lee Sedol, one of the greatest Go players in history, at a game humans had dominated for thousands of years. Go, unlike chess, has more possible positions than atoms in the universe. It’s a game of intuition, not just calculation. Experts had predicted machines wouldn’t crack it for another decade. Then came Move 37 in the second game. AlphaGo placed a stone in a position so unexpected that commentators thought it was a mistake. Lee Sedol left the room. Spectators gasped. The move violated centuries of accumulated wisdom about how the game should be played. It wasn’t efficient by any traditional measure. It wasn’t even logical to human eyes. Move 37 broke every expectation, every model, every best practice. And that’s precisely why it won. The machine hadn’t learned to play Go better. It had learned to play Go differently.

That’s what businesses need now. The real breakthroughs won’t come from tuning yesterday’s processes. They’ll come from redefining what a process even is.

Enter data and agentic AI. For decades, back-office routines have been designed like assembly lines: rigid, rule-bound, and optimized for predictability. But processes aren’t predictable anymore. Supply chains bend, customers shift, regulations zigzag, and your CFO wakes up with a new important KPI every quarter. Traditional workflows crack under that pressure.

Agentic AI doesn’t just keep up. It changes the game. These systems observe patterns, anticipate needs, and take initiative. Instead of waiting for humans to script every conditional, agents self-adjust and negotiate between competing goals. The expense workflow doesn’t just process receipts. It flags anomalies, proposes corrective action, and nudges behaviors before they spiral into losses. Order-to-cash doesn’t just move invoices down a pipe. It becomes a living system that optimizes cash flow in real time.

The old playbook would call this optimization. That’s the wrong word. Optimization is what you do to an engine built last century. This is reinvention.

Consider finance teams still obsessed with cutting days off closing cycles. Admirable, but irrelevant when your competitors are deploying AI agents that collapse the cycle altogether. Think of HR departments proud of digital onboarding portals while agentic systems are already predicting attrition risk and reshaping talent flows on the fly. Or supply chains that still sweat over visibility while AI-driven agents negotiate freight rates autonomously. These aren’t incremental steps. They’re category shifts.

Here’s the pattern: most companies are still asking how to make their existing processes faster. The right question is whether those processes should exist at all. That three-way match in accounts payable? An artifact of a world where humans had to verify paper trails. Exception handling in procurement? A Band-Aid for systems too rigid to handle variance. Escalation workflows in customer service? Admission that your front line lacks the intelligence to solve problems. Agentic AI doesn’t make these processes better. It makes them obsolete.

This is the Move 37 mindset. You don’t win by playing the old game better. You win by changing the game so the old players look quaint.

The resistance is predictable. Finance leaders will say their processes are too complex, too regulated, too embedded in the fabric of the business to reimagine. HR will point to compliance requirements. Operations will cite the need for human judgment. These are the same arguments that kept ledgers in bound books long after spreadsheets arrived. The same logic that defended fax machines in the age of email. Comfort disguised as caution.

But the real risk isn’t moving too fast. It’s moving too slow while pretending you’re being prudent. Every quarter spent optimizing legacy processes is a quarter your competition spends building something that doesn’t need optimizing because it was designed for a world that actually exists.

The technology is ready. Data platforms are no longer fragile silos, but adaptive lakes and meshes. Large language models aren’t clumsy autocomplete toys anymore. They’re orchestrators of business logic. Agentic frameworks tie it together, giving companies an operating system where processes evolve on their own. Not chaos. Not magic. A system that adapts in ways you didn’t script but that you can still steer.

And the economics have flipped. Five years ago, reimagining a core process meant armies of consultants, years of implementation, and budgets that required board approval. Today, agentic systems can be piloted in weeks, scaled in months, and iterated continuously. The barrier isn’t technology or cost. It’s imagination.

Markets are already moving. The companies pulling ahead aren’t the ones with the slickest dashboards. They’re the ones brave enough to break the glass, toss the manual, and say: let’s rebuild this process as if it were invented today. They’re the ones willing to look foolish in the short term to look prescient in the long term.

That’s the uncomfortable truth. Efficiency worship feels safe. It looks good in quarterly reviews. It generates tidy before-and-after metrics that executives can present with confidence. But it’s the kind of safety that leads to slow irrelevance. Move 37 thinking is messy, unpredictable, and at first, it looks absurd. Until it changes everything.

The choice is stark. You can keep polishing processes designed for a world that no longer exists. You can celebrate marginal gains while the ground shifts beneath you. You can tell yourself that steady progress is strategy. Or you can accept that the game has changed, and the only way forward is to change with it. Stop refining. Start reimagining.

Start innovating now

Play a different game

Don’t ask how to shave another percent off your processes. Ask how agentic AI can make the process itself irrelevant by creating a better one altogether.

Unleash your data exhaust

Your messy, unused operational data is fuel for adaptive agents. Stop treating it like leftovers and start treating it like the spark for process reinvention.

Dare to deploy agents where it hurts



The biggest breakthroughs aren’t in the shiny front-end but in the messy back office. Finance, HR, supply chain – those are the places begging for their Move 37 moment.