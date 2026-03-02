Intelligent beam hopping and intelligent conditional handover in the next phase of global connectivity with Intel

Non-terrestrial networks are no longer a distant extension of terrestrial infrastructure. They are becoming a strategic growth lever for communications service providers, satellite operators, and network equipment providers seeking new revenue streams and differentiated service offerings.

The business case for NR NTN is straightforward.

Hybrid terrestrial and satellite connectivity allows operators to expand beyond traditional coverage boundaries and unlock high-value segments such as maritime, aviation, remote enterprise, public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure. It enables connectivity to become a premium service layer rather than a best-effort add-on. And it creates the opportunity to deliver resilient, ubiquitous coverage as a commercial differentiator.

But ambition alone does not create value.

For business decision-makers, the real questions are:

Can NTN deliver predictable service continuity in highly dynamic satellite environments?

Can limited satellite capacity be managed efficiently enough to support a sustainable cost model?

Can terrestrial and non-terrestrial mobility be engineered to enterprise-grade standards?

And can all of this be validated early enough to de-risk large-scale investment?

The opportunity is significant. Market forecasts consistently point to strong growth in 5G NTN and hybrid connectivity over the coming decade. But turning that growth potential into profitable, operational services depends on solving several fundamental technical challenges.

This is where the next phase of 3GPP evolution becomes critical.

From coverage to intelligent service

NR NTN has progressed steadily through earlier 3GPP releases. Initial efforts focused on enabling coverage. With Release 19, attention is shifting toward making NTN service-ready.

The transition is subtle but important. It is no longer enough to provide connectivity via satellite. Networks must manage mobility, beam allocation, and resource optimization in real time across constantly shifting footprints.

Low Earth orbit constellations offer reduced latency and improved throughput, but they also introduce new operational complexity. Satellites move quickly. Beam patterns evolve continuously. Link conditions fluctuate. Traditional terrestrial mobility assumptions no longer apply.

Release 19 capabilities along with below two features illustrate how the industry is addressing these challenges:

Intelligent Conditional Handover (CHO) enables the network to prepare mobility decisions in advance, reducing service interruption and signaling overhead when handovers occur.

Intelligent beam hopping enables dynamic reallocation of satellite beams based on demand, capacity, and network intelligence, improving spectral efficiency and service quality.

Together, these capabilities move NR NTN closer to a model in which mobility and resource allocation are proactive rather than reactive.

Bridging the gap between standards and deployment

Even with standards defined, the gap between specification and operational confidence remains a barrier.

Business leaders do not invest based on feature lists. They invest based on validated performance, integration clarity, and risk visibility.

To accelerate that journey, Capgemini Engineering is collaborating with partners – Intel and Keysight Technologies – to integrate an E2E 5G NR-NTN stack including Intel FlexRAN™ and Keysight UE emulator. Intel’s FlexRAN reference architecture enables a fully virtualized, cloud-native implementation; the same software-defined base station approach now being extended to satellite-based 5G connectivity. FlexRAN, built on Intel Xeon Scalable processors with integrated vRAN Boost acceleration. We are working together with the objective of demonstrating how intelligent Conditional Handover and intelligent beam hopping operate together across the full stack under realistic conditions.

Reducing risk while accelerating opportunity

For executive teams, the value of this approach lies in what it enables.

It improves service continuity in highly dynamic NTN environments. It enhances capacity utilization, strengthening the economic case for constellation investment. It accelerates time to market for enterprise-grade NTN services. It reduces deployment risk by validating complex behaviors before live rollout.

In short, it moves NR NTN from conceptual promise to operational confidence.

That shift matters because the next wave of connectivity growth will not come from incremental terrestrial densification alone. It will come from intelligent convergence between terrestrial and non-terrestrial domains.

Operators that master this convergence can create differentiated service tiers, resilient connectivity offerings, and new revenue models built on hybrid coverage.

Turning convergence into competitive advantage

Industry analysts increasingly point to strong growth in NTN-enabled services over the next decade, reflecting both technological maturity and rising demand for ubiquitous connectivity. While forecasts vary in scale, the direction is clear: hybrid satellite-terrestrial architectures are becoming central to long-term network strategy.

Release 19 capabilities coupled with intelligent Conditional Handover and intelligent beam hopping are foundational steps in that evolution. They help transform satellite connectivity from an adjunct layer into an integrated, intelligent component of the broader 5G ecosystem.

The question is no longer whether NTN will matter.

It is how quickly operators can operationalize it in a way that balances performance, cost efficiency, and commercial differentiation.