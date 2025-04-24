Beauty products can now be both glamorous and green. The EcoBeautyScore aims to make the industry’s environmental impact visible

Capgemini Invent is proud to support the official launch of the EcoBeautyScore – a major step forward in enabling the cosmetics industry to transparently communicate to consumers the environmental impact of their products and monitor it within the competition landscape.

Developed through unprecedented industry collaboration, this science-based and user-friendly digital tool empowers beauty brands (large and small) to evaluate, compare, and improve their product footprint across the entire lifecycle.

The scoring system is due to be launched by the EcoBeautyScore Association in Q2 2025 thanks to the collaboration of over 70 cosmetics companies and trade associations from four continents over three years. It provides a harmonized environmental scoring system based on the European Commission’s Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) methodology and is tailored specifically to the unique features of cosmetic products.

From vision to action: building a global sustainability alliance

Capgemini Invent has played a pivotal role in shaping the EcoBeautyScore initiative since its inception in 2021. Acting in a startup-like, agile environment, the Capgemini team supported the design, launch, and scale-up of the EcoBeautyScore initiative, helping build the EcoBeautyScore consortium’s operational backbone, technical governance, and digital foundations.

From defining the consortium’s vision and recruiting global stakeholders to coordinating technical working groups, leading communication and branding efforts, and guiding IT tool development and prototyping, Capgemini Invent has been at the heart of this three-year journey in collaboration with EcoBeautyScore partners.

“We are extremely proud to have accompanied this transformative initiative from the ground up. EcoBeautyScore is not just a tool, it’s a new way of thinking about sustainable product design and consumer transparency.” Claire Lavagna, VP | Consumer Product Industry, Capgemini Invent

Plug-and-play access to environmental scoring

Initially covering four beauty categories (shampoo, conditioning hair treatments, body wash, and face moisturizers and treatments), the EcoBeautyScore enables brands to input product data in a user-friendly tool and instantly receive detailed impact results across 16 PEF indicators, including climate change, water usage, and land use. It provides actionable insights that inform eco-design strategies and facilitate benchmarking against comparable products.

Critically, the methodology has been reviewed by independent lifecycle assessment experts and is being validated by E&H, part of the certification group, EcoCert. This is to ensure alignment with ISO standards and PEF.

Empowering consumers, driving change

Today, more conscientious consumers want detailed cosmetic ingredients analysis. Recognizing this, Capgemini and the EcoBeautyScore Association joined forces to deliver on higher expectations. By the end of 2025, consumers in Europe will start seeing EcoBeautyScore on their cosmetic products. The score offers a transparent, standardized reference to help consumers make more informed, sustainable choices. The initiative aims to progressively expand its cosmetic analysis to additional beauty product categories and geographies, establishing a new global reference point for sustainability in the beauty sector.

About EcoBeautyScore Association

The EcoBeautyScore Association is a not-for-profit organization whose primary goal is to develop a common environmental impact scoring system for cosmetic products, thus enabling consumers to make more informed purchasing decisions. Moreover, the Association aims to enable the industry to anticipate emerging regulatory changes, as well as foster a culture of eco-design among the members and beyond.