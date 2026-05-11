In a year where artificial intelligence (AI) must move from experimentation to execution, SAP’s recognition of Capgemini with the Partner Award in the Custom AI category sends a clear message to the market: the focus is shifting away from technology potential to delivering real business impact.

For our clients, this award is not about innovation for innovation’s sake. It recognizes a very concrete outcome: embedding AI into core business and SAP processes to accelerate transformation and deliver measurable value faster.

From AI ambition to business execution

Many organizations are still stuck in pilots and proofs of concept. AI initiatives often remain disconnected from day‑to‑day operations – creating frustration, higher costs, and fewer returns.

This SAP Partner Award recognizes our ability to turn custom AI into execution by accelerating time-to-value in SAP transformations, embedding innovation directly into end-to-end business processes, and improving operational resilience and decision quality.

It also reinforces our ability to deliver outcomes instead of experiments. This is fully aligned with our “make it real” mindset. Ultimately, AI implementation is not the goal. Business resilience, execution, and measurable outcomes are.

What we did differently

Our approach to custom AI starts from the business.

We don’t ask: “What can AI do?”

We ask: “Where does the business need to move faster, reduce risk, or improve performance?”

That difference is critical.

By understanding SAP business processes and industry patterns, we define simple, pragmatic, and high‑impact use cases that fit naturally into how people already work. Doing so enables enterprises to accelerate transformation without adding additional layers of complexity.

This is why our custom AI initiatives prioritize adoption, are co-owned by business stakeholders from day one, and have clear ties to KPIs such as productivity, cost reduction, and decision speed.

Data First, business ready: Decisions that matter

Behind every successful AI initiative, there is one non‑negotiable foundation:trusted data.

Our Data First and API first approach is more than a technical framework – it is a business principle that prioritizes better and faster decisions powered by high-quality data. Our approach connects data, decision-making, and execution by combining the following practices:

Data First – ensuring reliable, governed, and real‑time business data

– ensuring reliable, governed, and real‑time business data AI first – applying intelligence where it drives outcomes

– applying intelligence where it drives outcomes Business API first – embedding AI directly into processes

SAP, through its deep process knowledge and the flexibility of SAP BTP, provides the ideal foundation to extend and govern AI in a secure, scalable way – complementing standard SAP capabilities with custom AI where it truly matters. Without this approach, organizations risk investing in AI opportunistically, resulting in fragmented solutions, limited scalability, and, ultimately, no measurable return.

Proven impact across the SAP lifecycle

This SAP Partner Award reflects impact across the entire SAP journey. During SAP transformations, custom AI reduces transformation effort by more than 20%, accelerates go-live with automation, and increases training quality and user adoption. Custom AI also emphasizes speed and quality, ensuring clients benefit from a modern ERP much faster.

Once live, AI embedded in the SAP core accelerates business decision-making (for example, in complex sourcing and supplier selection), operational excellence and resilience, and data-driven execution across critical processes. In short, it’s about better business execution and not just the transformation of systems.

Why this matters now: The year of truth for AI

2026 is the year of truth for AI. As the experimentation phase comes to an end and the technology matures, boards and C-level executives are demanding clear ROI. Organizations that fail to act now risk lower operational agility, higher operating costs, and being left behind as AI-enabled competitors move faster.

For SAP customers, the message is simple:

This is not about features. It is about better business execution.

What this award means for our clients

This recognition ensures our clients feel confident, highlighting proven results, pre-built reusable use cases based on real delivery, and lower risk with faster time to value. Most importantly, it reinforces Capgemini’s position as a strategic partner, capable of connecting SAP, data, and AI to deliver measurable business outcomes at scale.

Looking ahead to Sapphire

As we move closer to Sapphire 2026, this award underlines a clear commitment: helping our clients move faster, with confidence, and with impact. Now is the moment to move from ambition to execution. In the year of truth for AI, Capgemini is making it real – turning SAP innovation into business resilience and execution for our clients.



We look forward to continuing the conversation at Sapphire.