Living in an agentic world with Gemini-powered AI agents 

For decades, artificial intelligence was a tool we directed – a powerful but passive assistant waiting for instructions. That paradigm is now shifting. We are entering an agentic world, where AI is evolving from a mere tool into an active collaborator.

The rise of sophisticated AI agents, powered by models like Gemini, represents the next frontier of digital transformation, a move from simply analyzing data to autonomously executing complex, multi-step tasks to achieve specific goals. Capgemini and Google Cloud have embraced the agentic era and our strategic partnership is redefining enterprise AI through Gemini-powered agentic systems.

From concept to capability: Agentic AI in action

According to the Capgemini Research Institute’s latest report, Rise of agentic AI, AI agents are innovating rapidly. The report shows agents could have an estimated $450 billion in projected economic value by 2028 through revenue growth and cost savings.

But in reality, only 2% of organizations say they have implemented AI agents at scale, despite over 65% implementing, piloting, or exploring deployment. Why? Business realities have impacted trust in AI agents to work independently. “Only 27% of organizations express trust in fully autonomous AI agents, from 43% 12 months ago.” This decline is driven by concerns of data readiness, knowledge gaps, and ethical concerns.

Organizations are beginning to modify their approach, and a new “hybrid workforce” is emerging. Within one year, 60% of organizations expect to have human-agent teams. This highlights the current challenge enterprises struggle with – assessing where AI agents can effectively integrate and complement human workers rather than displace them. It remains critical that AI agents empower the business and create value with human oversight and ingenuity.

Capgemini’s strategic role: Scaling AI agents responsibly

The AI landscape is filled with impressive POCs and pilots. Enterprises know that AI works and uncovers new business benefits. However, implementing agentic AI requires a high level of AI readiness. A successful POC is vastly different from a secure, scalable, and value-generating agent integrated across an enterprise. The real challenge – and where most initiatives falter – is bridging the gap between a promising pilot and a scalable, production-ready system.

Capgemini is uniquely positioned to help clients move from pilot to production. Through our RAISE platform, Capgemini offers:

Pre-configured workflows for rapid prototyping

Agentic governance frameworks for compliance and scalability

Custom and embedded agents tailored to enterprise-specific processes.

Capgemini also leads in ethical AI deployment, addressing trust gaps with explainability, transparency, and human oversight. The Rise of agentic AI CRI research reported 62% of organizations rely on solution providers like Capgemini to implement agentic AI responsibly.

By creating trust, preparing for scale, and understanding the collaboration between human and AI agents, future “hybrid” teams can thrive. The democratization of AI empowers businesses to rethink everyday operations and prepare for what’s next.

Innovation in action: Gemini-powered agents delivering real-world impact

Capgemini understands that an agentic AI strategy needs to be visionary and operational. Agents aren’t built overnight. To accelerate our journey and harness the creative power of our global talent, Capgemini launched a worldwide hackathon focused on a single mission: to build the next wave of enterprise-grade AI agents. Through this strategic initiative, Capgemini has developed Gemini-powered agents and solutions across sectors, solving complex challenges with measurable outcomes. I’m excited to share that Capgemini has partnered with Google Cloud to bring these pre-built agents into Google Cloud’s AI Agent Marketplace built on Gemini Enterprise, Agent Development Kit (ADK), and Agent Engine. The hackathon provided a launchpad to industrialize agent development and to put the scale into perspective:

1,800+ innovators from 39 countries 250+ AI agents built 23 use cases tackled across industries. Here are a few examples:

Aerospace: An agentic AI-powered multi-agent system orchestrating the end-to-end requirement validation process.

An agentic AI-powered multi-agent system orchestrating the end-to-end requirement validation process. Automotive and manufacturing: An AI system that automates supply chain and manufacturing to cut delays and costs with proactive decision-making.

An AI system that automates supply chain and manufacturing to cut delays and costs with proactive decision-making. Banking and insurance: A contact center tool that fetches customers data, suggests live actions, and recommends next steps.

A contact center tool that fetches customers data, suggests live actions, and recommends next steps. Public service: An assistant that simplifies public service access with easy sign-up and step-by-step help.

An assistant that simplifies public service access with easy sign-up and step-by-step help. Telecommunications: The AI system detects service issues, recommends fixes, and sends alerts for faster support.

We already see the real-world results and impact that Gemini-powered solutions can bring to our clients. Capgemini partnered with Imperial War Museums (IWM) and Google Cloud to revolutionize access to historical archives. The challenge: over 20,000 hours of oral history recordings, many of which were inaccessible as audio files. Using a Gemini-powered solution, Capgemini, working with Google Cloud, was able to:

Transcribe and translate audio recordings

Extract metadata such as names, places, and military units

Generate written summaries for interviews

Enable interactive search and exploration of the archive.

The process, which would have taken 22 years manually, was completed in weeks, allowing access to 20th– century conflict narratives for researchers, educators, and the public. The project also opened new opportunities for educational use and commercial licensing, positioning IWM as a global leader in AI-powered cultural preservation.

In addition, Capgemini collaborated with Additive Catchments and Google Cloud to build a trusted, AI-powered infrastructure for river health monitoring. The goal: to make water cleaner and enable better environmental decision-making through real-time data available across entire catchments. The solution included:

Automated data pipelines using BigQuery, Earth Engine, and Vertex AI

Real-time observability for environmental metrics

Reporting built on Looker for stakeholder transparency.

Enterprise readiness: Take advantage of the agentic era

Capgemini and Google Cloud provide the power to accelerate transformation of intelligent, autonomous systems to make AI-powered enterprises possible. The successful adoption hinges on redesigning business processes, strengthening data foundations to ensure scalability, and balancing autonomy with human oversight to foster trust.

Learn how Capgemini can help you pilot agentic AI solutions, scale use cases across business lines to maximize value, organize hackathons to accelerate adoption, and build transformation roadmaps that have real impact on business outcomes.

Ready to accelerate your journey into the agentic era? Contact us today at googlecloud.global@capgemini.com to start your AI transformation!