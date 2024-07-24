Leveraging Gen AI to process documents enhances decision-making and operational efficiency

Capgemini’s award-winning Intelligent Document Processing platform automates end-to-end data extraction from documents rapidly in real time to drive improved efficiency, employee satisfaction, and decision-making.

Traditionally, finance teams rely on information obtained from millions of documents in different formats to drive efficient finance and accounting operations.

However, extracting the right data from these documents involves highly manual, time-consuming, and error-prone processes that lead to a reduction in efficiency for organizations.

Capgemini saw this as an opportunity to build a new solution that enables finance functions to process a large volume of complex documents at speed by accurately extracting information and data needed to drive enhanced decision-making and operational efficiency for their clients.

Intelligent data extraction drives strategic competitive advantage

Capgemini’s Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) platform leverages Gen AI and machine learning to automate the end-to-end extraction, labelling, validation, input, and interpretation of nuanced financial language and structures rapidly in real time.

It can accurately extract over 130 complex fields from a variety of documents up to 300 pages in length, significantly reducing the need for finance teams to carry out manual data entry. Additionally, the platform provides users with access to all the information they need, driving enhanced decision-making and operational efficiency.

Capgemini’s new IDP platform can also handle a variety of documents with different layouts accurately and is scalable across markets, ensuring it can deal with increased demand and the evolving needs of today’s modern finance functions.

Finally, the platform also delivers a strategic competitive edge to all its users by seamlessly integrating Gen AI and machine learning technology into inhouse applications and workflows, as well as existing systems such as Cusip, Anna, and Fund Square – ensuring a smooth and efficient transition to a more automated finance future.

For Capgemini, the platform has led to a range of tangible business outcomes, including:

Up to 70% increase in decision-making and operational efficiency

94% data extraction accuracy rate

Reducing data extraction time – from 40 minutes to 2 minutes

90% cost reduction in operations

Enabling business to establish themselves in new geographies 4x faster through proven scalability capabilities.

Award-winning and intelligent document processing technology

All this is why Capgemini’s IDP platform recently won an AI Breakthrough Award in the “Best Intelligent Document Processing Platform” category. As a world-renowned competition centered around the most innovative and transformative technology, AI Breakthrough recognizes the world’s most innovative companies, technologies, and products in the AI industry today.

To learn how Capgemini’s Intelligent Process Automation team unlocks value by leveraging intelligent automation and a digitally augmented workforce, contact: arul.pradeep@capgemini.com, jugnu.a.sharma@capgemini.com, preethi.sankaranarayanan@capgemini.com or ritesh.f.kumar@capgemini.com.