Leading with purpose: Capgemini named a Leader in Avasant’s Cybersecurity Services 2025 RadarView™ 

We are proud to share that Capgemini has been recognized as a Leader in Avasant’s Cybersecurity Services 2025 RadarView™ – an achievement that reflects our relentless commitment to helping clients build secure, resilient, and future-ready enterprises.

This recognition is more than a milestone – it’s a powerful validation of our ability to deliver continuous cyber resilience through our robust cybersecurity portfolio that is aligned with our clients’ evolving business and regulatory needs.

Avasant’s comprehensive evaluation of global service providers is based on innovation, capabilities, and industry impact, and placed Capgemini at the forefront. Our leadership position is a direct result of our strategic investments, innovation-led approach, and ability to scale cyber defense solutions globally.

Empowering clients with continuous resilience

At Capgemini, cybersecurity is foundational to continuous business resilience. Our end-to-end security services are designed not only to protect, but to enable our clients to anticipate, withstand, and rapidly recover from disruption – ensuring continuity and confidence in an unpredictable world.

Avasant’s assessment highlights our strengths in zero trust architecture, secure cloud transformation, AI-driven threat intelligence, and our global cyber defense center networks. These capabilities power an integrated and proactive security approach that ensures organizations stay secure and resilient – always.

Sector-specific cyber innovation

Our differentiated approach includes industry-specific solutions tailored to the complex needs of highly regulated and high-impact sectors:

OT/IoT security in manufacturing, energy and utilities: Securing manufacturing environments from design to deployment, including implementing industrial-grade frameworks across 300+ sites with IEC 62443 alignment.

Financial services: Leveraging a best-of-platform approach to drive security consolidation and compliance automation.

Connected healthcare and automotive: Ensuring secure innovation across medical devices, vehicles, and 5G ecosystems.

Aerospace, oil and gas: Establishing 24×7 SOCs, improving cyber maturity by 95 percent, and delivering integrated IT/OT threat intelligence.

We’re also shaping future-ready security through pioneering engagements – like our quantum cryptography roadmap for a European bank, developed with our Quantum Lab and Cambridge Consultants.

The road ahead

Our promise to clients is simple: cybersecurity that enables sustainable transformation and continuous resilience. Every investment we make, every partnership we build, and every capability we evolve is designed to deliver on that promise.

This leadership ranking from Avasant reinforces our purpose. As threats grow in complexity and the pace of change accelerates, we will continue to be the trusted partner that helps clients move forward with security, agility, and confidence.

Click here to read the excerpt.

Contact Capgemini to understand how we are uniquely positioned to help you structure cybersecurity strength from the ground up.