Leading cybersecurity with insight, inclusion, and impact

From cracking codes to crafting strategy, cybersecurity is a field where curiosity meets critical thinking. We caught up with Priya Kanduri, Head of Cybersecurity at CIS India, to hear about her journey into this dynamic space. With over two decades of experience, Priya shares how her passion for problem-solving led her to cybersecurity, the opportunities that have shaped her career at Capgemini, and her perspective on inclusive leadership, resilience, and what it takes to thrive in a constantly evolving threat landscape.

Q: What first sparked your interest in cybersecurity, and how did you find your way into the field?

It all started with my passion for mathematics. During my computer science engineering studies, I was introduced to cryptography, and it instantly fascinated me. The idea that you could use logic and numbers to secure information was powerful. That’s what drew me into cybersecurity.

From there, every step—whether solving technical challenges, addressing complex business problems, or working with clients—reinforced that this was where I was meant to be. In over 20 years, I’ve never once felt the urge to switch fields. Cybersecurity keeps me motivated because it’s a place where curiosity meets purpose, every single day.

Q: What opportunities for learning, leadership, or career advancement have you found at Capgemini that helped you thrive in cybersecurity?

Cybersecurity is a well-defined and deeply- valued profession at Capgemini, and that makes all the difference. Capgemini offers learning opportunities, leadership development programs, and clear career advancement paths. Through Capgemini University and KnowledgeHub our teams can access thousands of on-demand courses, covering everything from technical certifications to leadership skills. Whether you’re an analyst or principle or on the path to becoming a CISO, there’s guidance, mentorship, and opportunity here. Cybersecurity is a strategic focus for Capgemini, and that creates an incredibly exciting environment to grow in.

Inclusion equips cyber leaders with a broader spectrum of insights, driving stronger security strategies, more creative problem-solving, and higher team engagement. Diverse talent amplifies threat visibility, fuels innovation, elevates decision quality, and enhances stakeholder trust. Diversity in cyber leadership teams signals a commitment to ethical, comprehensive risk management.

Cybersecurity is a high-stakes, high-speed domain where the only constant is change. I believe in continuous learning to stay resilient in this ever-changing world. Personal growth is also a lifelong journey. Cybersecurity is a team sport, and having strong networks to share knowledge is invaluable. Finally, having a purpose-driven mindset and remembering that cybersecurity isn’t just about firewalls and patches – it’s about protecting people, businesses, and even national security – is a powerful motivator.

Q: What advice would you give to someone joining Capgemini Cybersecurity?

My key message to someone joining Capgemini Cybersecurity is, “If you are passionate about cybersecurity and looking for a place to grow and develop your skills, Capgemini is the perfect place for you.” Capgemini offers exciting opportunities in a very demanding cybersecurity field. There is a lot of cutting-edge work happening. Those joining the cyber field can explore a variety of cyber domains and collaborate with organizations worldwide.

We provided a well-defined career paths, supported by our Cybersecurity Campus and Capgemini University, which offer training, certifications, and cross-skilling opportunities. Add to that our global network of experts, cutting-edge projects, and a strong culture of collaboration, and you’ll have everything you need to thrive in one of the world’s most demanding, rewarding fields.

Q: When you’re not thinking about cyber threats, what’s your favorite way to unwind or spark creativity?

My perfect unwinding therapy is hanging out with my plants – they always look green and happy, and moreover they don’t send meeting invites 😊. What started as a small lockdown hobby a couple of years ago has now blossomed into a thriving indoor-and-outdoor garden that keeps me busy. I’ve also been a yoga and fitness enthusiast for more than two decades, and I try to catch-up my asanas whenever possible. And after all this, if I am left with any time, you’ll find me reading – especially world history. Outside of work, I find inspiration in the pursuit of inner peace and mindfulness, which helps me stay grounded and balanced. I love exploring new places and cultures, as every new experience broadens my perspective. Being there for my family and loved ones is deeply important to me, and I make it a priority to create meaningful memories with them.