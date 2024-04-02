Reflecting on the past year, it’s truly remarkable how technology has accelerated innovation across industries. Particularly generative AI, once a niche concept, has rapidly become a cornerstone of tech discussions.

And within the dynamic landscape of Google Cloud, this cutting-edge technology is seamlessly integrated into their solutions. Together, we’re empowering businesses to drive untapped value on their digital transformation journeys.

Capgemini will be showcasing exactly how, as a proud Luminary Sponsor for Google Cloud Next ’24, with an array of topics demonstrated through live demos, speaking sessions with our clients, live podcast episodes and much more.

For me, this is not just another tech conference, it’s an opportunity to help businesses explore the possibilities of Google Cloud. We have curated an exciting week that will reveal valuable business transformation strategies and cross-sector intelligence solutions across generative AI, cloud, data/AI, sustainability, and software engineering to help you achieve your business goals.

Here’s a sneak peek at the immersive experiences in store for you at Google Cloud Next ’24

In our Capgemini booth, you’ll have the opportunity to experience a range of immersive demos, listen in on our live Cloud Realities podcast series hosting Google Cloud thought leaders – and explore the potential of Google Cloud with our experts.

We also invite you to immerse yourself in cutting-edge technology demos in sectors in retail, grocery, telecommunications, and financial services. Come see how data, cloud, and generative AI drive tangible business value through applications such as:

Smart cart – the world’s smartest shopping cart

Casey – your digital human assistant

Inventory management – connecting customer experience habits to business operations

Proactive home care – living safer and smarter as a homeowner

Intelligent property – creating digital twins with real-time insights and recommendations

Autonomous networks – come by and activate “energy savings mode.”

Learn from our leading clients as they take to the stage to explore their experiences:

Auto Club Group’s resilient tech stack journey – Join Madhu Nandagiri and Viral Patel from Auto Club Group along with Capgemini’s Prashant Shastri to explore Auto Club Group’s journey from legacy to leading edge with Capgemini and Google Cloud for seamless migration of core insurance apps.

GenAI transformation: Cox Communications’ strategic journey to innovation – Hosted by Samantha McConnell of Cox Communications and Tim Sandkuhler of Capgemini, this session will explore how Cox Communications has enhanced sales and service value using Google Cloud’s Vertex AI suite. They’ll also share use cases for improving digital sales and Net Promoter Score (NPS), and reducing contact center costs.

Virgin Voyages: Mastering business continuity and operational support – Frank Farro from Virgin Voyages and Kim Wilson from Capgemini will explore how the Google Cloud infrastructure, built by Capgemini, facilitated the migration of all applications and workloads for Virgin Voyages. This migration led to reduced business costs and lower on-premises infrastructure expenses, and eliminated disbursement costs for multiple cloud providers.

Plus, get personalized insights from our experts:

Cloud Talk – Are you getting the benefits you expected when moving to the cloud? Hear from our Chief Cloud Evangelist, Dave Chapman, who will explore common challenges for businesses who have moved to the cloud and provide you with strategies to solve them.

Leveraging Real-time 3D Technology for Augmented Commercial Property Insurance – Explore how Intelligent Property redefines commercial property insurance, empowering you with actionable insights for informed decision-making and sustainable business growth.

Cloud Realities podcasts – Tune in as we speak with industry experts to delve into the latest tech trends and advancements.

Next, meet Casey – Who is Casey? Come meet our digital barista assistant, who will craft for you a personalized coffee experience. Visit us on level 2 in the Activation Zone to treat yourself.

I’m truly honored and excited to join all these visionaries and industry experts as we showcase market-leading solutions and cutting-edge thought leadership. Join me at Booth #840 to witness how data, cloud, and Generative AI drive tangible business value.

Let’s connect and chat about your plans to transform. See you at Next ’24!