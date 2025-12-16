Mona Ghadiri Vice President, Global Offer Lead for Cybersecurity Defense

Mona is a three-time Microsoft Security MVP, recognized for expertise in SIEM, XDR, and Security Copilot. She has led development of Microsoft-based cyber services and now focuses on SOC transformation, pragmatic AI in security, and talent development. A global speaker and advocate for women in AI and cybersecurity, she serves on multiple Microsoft community boards. Mona holds a BA and MBA and brings a unique blend of product leadership, engineering, and industry recognition.