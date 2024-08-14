Hyperconnected Future: Challenges and Opportunities in the Connected Devices World

I had a great discussion with Samir YAHOU at Viva Tech about challenges and opportunities in the Connected Devices world. Mr Yahou is a devices expert with over two decades of experience with leading consumer device brands such as Sony, Nokia, and LG. He is currently with Salesforce, focusing on AI-led transformations for their clients. Check out the key takeaway from our session below, and let us know your thoughts.

Gaytri: Start by defining a Hyper-personalized experience. How do you see AI taking hyper-personalization to the next level?

Samir: Hyper-personalization is not just a trend; it is necessary in today’s competitive market. It takes personalization to a whole new level, thanks to advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time data. These tools empower companies to create incredibly customized experiences for individual customers, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Hyper-personalization is not just about demographics. It leverages vast data, including past purchases and browsing behavior, to create highly customized experiences. Powered by AI, it enables companies to predict customer needs and preferences, leading to hyper-targeted recommendations and content. This level of personalization, which is real-time and automated, goes beyond broad categories and tailors to specific customer profiles.

To summarize, hyper-personalization creates a one-to-one experience at a granular level with each customer, aiming to increase satisfaction, loyalty, and sales.

Gaytri: What are the top learnings from your prior experience at popular consumer device brands? What challenges do they currently face, and what is your message to the device companies in the market?

Samir: Despite their rich history and brand identity, legacy consumer brands face challenges in the fast-paced world of innovation. To stay competitive, they need to strategically focus on areas of differentiation, such as niche markets, unique features, or seamless product line integration. They also need to keep up with the rapid pace of change in the tech industry, which often means being agile and adaptable to stay ahead of the curve.

These companies have a rich history and brand identity, but they need more than past success for the future. They must find a balance between honoring their legacy and embracing fresh ideas.

Gaytri: The device companies have many opportunities and priorities but limited resources, so how can they do it all? Which activities would you recommend them prioritizing, and which could be delayed or outsourced?

Samir: It is a great question; this sector is getting a lot more complicated with conflicting and competing priorities. I advise the device companies to establish a build, buy, or partner strategy. First, acknowledge that they can not do it all or will risk being too late to the market. Stick with your IP and competitive advantage, keep that close to you, and for the rest, you can find the right partner to collaborate with along tkhis journey. I have often seen that partners bring much credible industry experience in many of these areas and can accelerate your path to increasing user adoption, capturing market share, and driving revenue growth.

In closing, we greatly appreciate our guest, Samir Yahou, for sharing his insights into connected devices. Stay tuned for more engaging conversations on this topic.

