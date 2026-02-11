As they evolve into innovation powerhouses, Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are the strategic partner enterprises need.

But understanding the forces driving this change is critical if organizations hope to capitalize on it. Here’s what’s happening today – and what we can expect over the next couple of years.

The rapid evolution of technology is changing the role of Global Capability Centers within organizations. Once primarily straightforward back-office operations to create cost-saving opportunities for the parent company, GCCs are undergoing significant transformations to emerge as innovation powerhouses and strategic business partners.

Whether an enterprise already has an established GCC or is looking to set up one, leaders need to understand the factors reshaping these assets in order to maximize their value and best use them to deliver crucial competitive advantages.

Four forces reshaping the GCC landscape

Drawing from my experience with Capgemini clients in India, four major technology trends are redefining how GCCs operate:

AI and generative AI are revolutionizing how GCCs innovate and optimize operations, positioning them as key drivers of enterprise-wide tech transformation.

Cloud computing is now foundational, offering the agility, scalability, and collaboration tools needed for modern, distributed teams.

Automation and agentic AI are enabling GCCs to move beyond repetitive tasks, automating complex workflows and unlocking higher-value contributions.

Strategic expansion and specialization are creating new value streams, as GCCs evolve into industry-specific centers of excellence with deep technical and business expertise.

From test beds to global rollouts

GCCs are doing more than benefiting from these developments. The best examples are playing an integral role in the process of piloting and scaling the same technologies that are driving these changes.

For example, with the right personnel and technologies, GCCs are ideally positioned to develop and implement proof of concept trials. They can undertake structured innovation and controlled experimentation – focusing on specific domains and working within well-defined boundaries. GCCs can also take advantage of India’s huge startup and partnership ecosystem to accelerate pilot projects. And they can deliver innovation at scale by building the platforms required to serve global offices, strategizing operations, and providing the necessary infrastructure to support diverse, evolving business needs.

Real-world impact: GCCs in action

Capgemini has helped clients unlock real value through their GCCs in India. Here are a few standout examples:

A global consumer products company uses its GCC to drive marketing campaigns with predictive analytics.

A multinational clothing retailer leverages its GCC to optimize product distribution and in-store placement using geo-demographic data.

An automotive parts manufacturer relies on its GCC for predictive financial reporting, including KPI generation and revenue forecasting.

These transformations are delivering tangible results – Capgemini expects clients to achieve a 20–25% cost reduction and a 20–25% increase in speed to market over five years.

What’s next: The GCC outlook

As they embrace the trends I’ve highlighted, there are a number of developments enterprises must be aware of over the next two to three years, plus how to plan for them.

First, AI adoption will become hyper-accelerated. Leveraging these technologies at a rapid pace will require building a workforce capable of understanding and implementing AI, generative AI, and agentic AI technologies.

I also expect GCCs to evolve into multifunctional hubs, breaking down silos between research and development, cybersecurity, analytics, and other capabilities by adding oversight layers to facilitate unified operations.

Finally, in a highly competitive environment, GCCs will continue to vie for talent – especially people well-versed in emerging technologies. Organizations will have to address this by attracting and retaining staff who are eager to learn and able to adapt quickly.

Capgemini’s edge in GCC transformation

As enterprises grapple with these challenges, Capgemini will continue to help its clients leverage GCCs to drive meaningful innovation, enhance agility, and deliver sustainable business impact.

Capgemini draws upon its leadership in generative AI solutions, cloud transformations, cybersecurity, digital engineering, advanced analytics, and talent development to craft future-focused strategies and technologies. These help our clients transform their GCCs from simple extensions of enterprise functions into strategic hubs that drive innovation at scale and enhance global competitiveness.

Please contact me if you would like to discuss this further.