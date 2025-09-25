How Outcome IQ delivers the excitement of Ryder Cup to billions

Combining deep insight and personal intimacy to magnify the power of golf

Arnold Palmer once said, “Golf is deceptively simple and endlessly complicated.” After working on Outcome IQ for several years, I am inclined to agree. The tool, which Capgemini created for the Ryder Cup tournament in 2023 and further developed for the 2025 tournament embraces the complexity of the sport. That includes the 170 million ways a match play scorecard can be filled out!

Outcome IQ distills all that complex data into a simple package that works for any fan, be they a hardcore golf devotee, a casual viewer, or anything in between.

The technology evaluates every stroke, hole, and match in just a few seconds, offering fans a real-time understanding of momentum shifts, strategic decisions, and performance under pressure. And that’s only half the challenge. Once we have the insights, we deliver them to all channels where fans are interested. Just as important: the insights have to feel like they were tailor-made for each of those channels.

The on-course experience

Golf may not pack out stadiums, but it is very much a spectator sport. In 2023, the event was held in Rome; 2025’s tournament is at the historic Bethpage Black course in Farmingdale, New York; 2027’s in County Limerick, Ireland. Capgemini research shows that worldwide, over a third of sports fans regularly watch games in-venue. Events like Ryder Cup draws thousands of spectators, some in VIP locations, others in designated media centers.

These fans get to experience Outcome IQ through a custom-designed user interface that delivers the all-important probability score and also Gen AI fueled insights that offer commentary on every shot.

Armchair viewers – hardcore and casual

Yet as with any sporting event , the overwhelming majority of fans don’t view it in person. Instead, millions tune into channels like NBC or Sky Sports from the comfort of their home – and Outcome IQ has become a crucial part of this fan experience.

By putting data-driven competitive probabilities on the screen, the at-home viewer gets a taste of the drama and competitive atmosphere of the course. This is particularly valuable for the casual viewer, who might not know the stakes or even the details of how golf is played. Outcome IQ brings down the barrier, making the sport more accessible to new fans.

Mobile platforms

Content is now consumed anywhere – including sports content. According to Capgemini research, 70% of sports fans prefer to consume sport on their smartphones. You can see fans following the latest game on a subway train, in a restaurant, or just walking down the street. These fans don’t just want to replicate the TV viewing experience on a mobile device. Mobile users want features tailored for them that will give them a reason to open one specific app out of thousands. And why shouldn’t they? It’s the second-largest platform for consumption, after TV, and 82% of fans in 2023 said that technology had improved the experience of watching sports.

The benefit of appearing on mobile devices is you can vary the format of what you deliver. It’s a great spot to show a dense graphic illustrating current probabilities:

Outcome IQ also lets you go deeper into analysis, such as identifying key moments. For a tournament like Ryder Cup, where you have several days of action and multiple players, these can be an accessible way to see how the momentum shifted.

And, of course, a simple notification can grab the attention with a single statistic:

In the time since the unveiling of ChatGPT to the public in 2022, AI has made massive inroads into all areas of people’s lives. The technology behind sport and corresponding media is no exception, and we can expect the process to continue for many years to come. In the process, it has shown the potential for this kind of AI-led analysis to be distributed across multiple platforms for different audiences, within and beyond the sporting world.

For billions of people, golf is now a game intermediated by AI . Outcome IQ will be a familiar sight for a whole generation of fans.