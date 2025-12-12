There needs to be a team consciously driving innovation and orchestration across the business, turning ideas into tangible outcomes.

If an organization establishes good governance and complements this with a center of innovation – also known as intelligent orchestration – they are equipped to quickly realize pain points and develop these into a compelling business case. Embedded capability partners that include business and IT stakeholders are able to identify, shape, and execute value-generating innovation initiatives. Simply put, an effective center of innovation is a catalyst for new opportunities and positive impact.

How orchestration works

Orchestration gives enterprises the relevant resources at the right time for changing demands and shifting workflows. Intelligent orchestration acts as a center for innovation by managing complex networks to streamline workflows, foster collaboration, and enable the creation of new value and solutions. It uses AI and automation to optimize resources, improve efficiency, and create a foundation for data-driven insights. This allows organizations to innovate faster and more effectively.

Examples of orchestration could include connecting critical AI and cloud services to provide a common layer for data to be used for business intelligence; or analyzing historical performance data to predict workflow completion times, identify bottlenecks, and forecast resource needs.

Innovation in practice

Take the case of Capgemini, who have created an enterprise-grade Adaptive Platform Innovation and Management (API&M) framework for clients. This has been developed to catalyze the strategic use and impact of the ServiceNow platform for digital transformation and enterprise service management (ESM).

Capgemini’s API&M framework has consolidated its experience in innovation, platform governance, strategic delivery, and business engagement into a single coherent operating construct, optimized for large-scale, complex organizations. Recently, an account-embedded team conducted an initial assessment, which revealed there was an innovation opportunity to modernize data to be aligned with the latest AI requirements. In response, a solution has been provided and then a set of AI agents was implemented and boosted the productivity of service management support teams.

A center of excellence and innovation brings together the skills, technology, and momentum required to drive sustainable change in organizations. It shifts the growth conversation to the core, prioritizing excellence and optimization. Dedicated resources and supporting technology allow challenges to get addressed, fast. In an economic climate characterized by rapid change, this speed will become an asset.

Starting small, Capgemini takes an iterative approach to your big problem, and will help you take the relevant first steps with you on the journey. Discover more about center of innovation and contact us for a demonstration.