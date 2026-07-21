Organizations may have the technical tools to drive innovation and growth, but lack the direction required to make the most of them. There needs to be a team consciously driving innovation and orchestration across the business, turning ideas into tangible outcomes.

If an organization establishes good governance and complements this with a Center of Excellence and Innovation (COEI) – they are equipped to quickly realize pain points and develop these into a compelling business case. Embedded capability partners that include business and IT stakeholders are able to identify, shape, and execute value-generating innovation initiatives. Simply put, an effective COEI is a catalyst for new opportunities and positive impact.

How Center of Excellence and Innovation works

Center of Excellence and Innovation gives enterprises the relevant resources at the right time for changing demands and shifting workflows. COEI manages complex networks to streamline workflows, foster collaboration, and enable the creation of new value and solutions. It uses AI and automation to optimize resources, improve efficiency, and create a foundation for data-driven insights. This allows organizations to innovate faster and more effectively.

COEI’s orchestration example could include connecting critical AI and cloud services to provide a common layer for data to be used for business intelligence; or analyzing historical performance data to predict workflow completion times, identify bottlenecks, and forecast resource needs.

Innovation in practice

Take the case of Capgemini, who have adapted and adopted ServiceNow’s COEI, and created an enterprise-grade COEI approach for clients. This has been developed to catalyze the strategic use and impact of the ServiceNow platform for digital transformation and Enterprise Service Management (ESM).

Capgemini’s Center of Excellence and Innovation for ServiceNow has consolidated its experience in innovation, platform governance, strategic delivery, and business engagement into a single coherent operating construct, optimized for large-scale, complex organizations. This was recently applied in the case of a service management environment. An assessment revealed that there was a requirement to modernize data. In response to the assessment, the COEI created a set of AI agents that boosted the productivity of IT service teams. Through Center of Excellence and Innovation, the organization’s pain point was identified and a solution was created and delivered. This included automation and AI apps for customers, which unlocked new ways of working.

A center of innovation brings together the skills, technology and momentum required to drive sustainable change in organizations. It shifts the growth conversation to the core, prioritizing excellence and optimization. Dedicated resources and supporting technology allow challenges to get addressed, fast. In an economic climate characterized by rapid change, this speed will become an asset.

Call to action

Starting small, Capgemini takes an iterative approach to your big problem, and will help you take the relevant first steps with you on the journey.