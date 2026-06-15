As water supply volatility becomes a structural feature of the global economy, digital technology is turning this unpredictable risk factor into a measurable, manageable asset for businesses

I’ve spent my career helping businesses harness digital transformation to achieve their sustainability goals. Recently, it’s become clear that water supply resilience is an increasingly strategic factor, and that digital technology will help spur progress in this area.



Historically, water supply management was limited to building better infrastructure and developing treatment facilities. Today, as the world enters what the UN refers to as an “era of global water bankruptcy,” water supply resilience is becoming an increasingly important consideration for organizations. As a result, data about water supplies – including how to measure, interpret, and act on it – can shape entire corporate strategies.

Too much water? Too little? Both present risk

Water shortages are typically the best-known risk to business continuity, disrupting factory production, energy generation, and even restaurant and bar operations. But scarcity is not the only water-related issue companies encounter. Flooding, extreme rainfall, and infrastructure strain can also be highly disruptive. Whether too much water or too little, these are climate risks that businesses need to mitigate carefully. After all, in today’s interconnected global economy, disrupted water supplies in one location can easily become a global issue.

Moreover, the challenges related to managing water-related risks are formidable. They include mounting competition for scarce fresh water, deteriorating infrastructure, and growing stakeholder pressure for transparency about water use. To meet these demands, businesses need new solutions. Fortunately, emerging technologies present significant opportunities.

Digitalization is the key to effective water management

Digitalization and data are critical to transforming water from a hard-to-track business cost into a visible, optimizable system. More organizations are recognizing that data can connect physical water infrastructure to strategic decision-making and they are investing accordingly.

Research shows that clear momentum is building. Analysis by the European Patent Office finds that filings for water-related technologies have tripled since the 1990s, with Europe responsible for about 40% of all international patent families. Water treatment-related patents are currently the largest category, while patents related to automation and control systems for treatment operations represent the fastest-growing subcategory.

Certain digital technologies already generate measurable value. For example, smart meters and sensors enable real-time monitoring of water flow and quality. In addition, digital twins act as virtual replicas of physical environments, such as networks or basins. They enable organizations to assess resilience and stress-test scenarios – such as sudden droughts or infrastructure failures – before they occur, helping leaders plan and prepare responses.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) can also help predict demand and identify potential pipe failures, often reducing downtime and energy use by up to 20%. Additionally, blockchain-based measurement, reporting, and verification supports the verifiable tracking of water use and reuse, strengthening credibility around disclosures and water credits.

Satellites and remote sensors monitor basin-level water supplies in real time, while cloud-based platforms help overcome data silos and enable enterprise-wide decision-making. Edge computing further enhances control over remote facilities, often improving safety performance.

From potential to performance

Three interconnected categories help explain the value digital transformation brings to water management: measurement and visibility, prediction and optimization, and disclosure and trust. Each represents an area where the practical application of technology is already driving measurable outcomes.

Digital technology’s potential to mitigate the worst effects of water scarcity is no longer in dispute. The challenge now is to move from potential to performance by scaling solutions at a pace that matches the level of risk.

If you are a business leader seeking strategies to build water resilience, you can explore further insights in our report, “The Innovation Wave: Why Smart Businesses Are Investing in Water Resilience” by clicking here.