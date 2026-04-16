How AI is transforming retail customer experience:

Retailers have always believed in the power of a great experience, but can they prove its value?

Our most recent report from the Capgemini Research Institute, Reimagining customer experience: Human-led, AI-powered, reveals that 92% of retail executives say that CX is a core driver of their growth strategy, but only 68% report that they can correlate it to a direct, measurable impact on the bottom line.

This gap is set to become even more pronounced as we enter the agentic commerce era where AI agents take on more tasks related to discovery, selection, and purchase for consumers and more decision-making, orchestration, and execution for enterprises. In this context, AI will become both a driver of experience excellence and source of complexity, putting greater pressure on retailers to translate AI investments into measurable business value.

In this post, I recap some of the key research findings for retailers about how AI is impacting the shopper experience — and the steps they can take to draw value out of these changes.

3 ways AI is changing the retail customer experience

According to our survey, shoppers show a strong willingness to use AI agents across a wide range of tasks now and expect to add to this task list in the near future. For example, 38% already trust AI agents to manage routine purchase with 55% expecting to allow agents handle reorders in the next three years.

As AI becomes embedded across the shopper journey, it is fundamentally changing how experiences are designed, delivered, and measured.

These three shifts highlight where AI is creating the greatest disruption and how retailers can adapt to stay competitive.

1. Rising data privacy concerns in AI-powered retail

The pace of AI driven change may depend in part on how well retailers align with customer privacy and security expectations. According to our research, 85% of consumers are uncomfortable with AI agents recording personal data without consent, whilst 38% of executives believe doing so is fine if data is used to improve the CX. Meanwhile, only 8% of executives are concerned about data security, compared to 81% of consumers who say the same.

2. The shift from query-based interactions to outcome-driven shopping

As AI maturity advances, its role within the shopper journey is evolving from information provider to outcome orchestrator.

According to our survey, 78% of executives report that their organization is actively moving CX from query-based interactions to outcome-driven experiences, with 66% designing AI around customers over-arching shopping missions, rather than single queries.

In practice, this might mean a grocery shopper asking an AI agent, “Help me plan my weekly dinners with high-protein options under $50,” or a social media user saying, “Find me an outfit for a summer wedding under €200,” with AI selecting, styling, and purchasing in one seamless flow.

3. The emergence of AI-to-AI commerce and zero-UI retail

Eventually these transactions will all be completed in a ‘zero UI’ environment free of screens, menus, or channels. Instead of clicking, searching, or switching interfaces, customers will increasingly delegate intent to AI agents, expecting outcomes to be executed seamlessly in the background.

To prepare for this, retailers must move beyond front-end experience design and focus on connecting systems, data, and workflows to enable autonomous execution.

5 key actions retailers must take to capture the value of AI-powered customer experiences

AI is raising the bar for what great experiences look like while making them more complex to deliver. To stay ahead, retailers must move beyond isolated improvements and take a more integrated approach to how experience is planned, measured, and executed.