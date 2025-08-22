Go beyond compliance with data-driven product lifecycle intelligence across the electric vehicle battery value chain 

Compiling and communicating upstream and downstream data on industrial batteries is key to increased circularity and transparency throughout the electric vehicle (EV) battery’s lifecycle.

The metals used in an EV’s battery travel an average of 90,000 kilometers via multiple actors across the value chain before they are even incorporated into the battery (its components, cells, and stacks). This is just one example of how global and complex the EV battery supply chain is.

Collecting, storing, and sharing data from every step of the product’s journey will be a complex, collaborative process. With the EU’s Digital Battery Passport (DBP) on the horizon for 2027, addressing this challenge has never been more pressing.

As a result of this urgency, many suppliers are asking, “Which kind of data do I need to collect today to prepare, and how can I ensure compliance tomorrow?”

Data enables upkeep and circularity

The DBP is a set of regulations governing the collection and sharing of data for batteries relevant for the industrial and transportation sector, including those used in EVs. The data stored in the DBP will help provide transparency on raw materials impact, usage and wear of EV batteries, which today are relatively hard to track. Without this data, EVs are difficult to resell and maintain.

A fully operational DBP will include upstream data to ensure due diligence, and downstream data for lifecycle management.

Upstream data refers to information about the raw materials and production of the battery. Collected from various parties, including miners and traders, it accounts for a huge share of the battery’s overall carbon footprint. This poses a logistical challenge, as it is not data that battery manufacturers traditionally collect and share.

Downstream data relies on a battery management system (BMS) to track the health and performance of the battery once it is installed in the EV. This data is either held locally in the car or communicated back to the manufacturer and is available for free to different stakeholders including the car owner, maintenance centers, recyclers, and legislators. This information can be stored safely in cloud- or blockchain-based systems, accessible via QR code.

A transformational journey

There is no doubt that collecting and communicating both upstream and downstream data poses a challenge, particularly at this pivotal moment in the automotive industry’s sustainability journey.

But if they focus on the challenges, suppliers risk missing the forest for the trees.

By providing an easily accessible cache of data on the battery’s origins, age, and performance over time, the DBP facilitates reselling, revamping, and upgrading. It tracks the level of wear on the battery in terms of residual autonomy, improving accuracy in circularity.

In other words, the DBP will be a vital tool for facilitating the long-term growth and profitability of the EV market. It will push the automotive industry into its next phase, a more sustainable and transparent one.

But first, DBP compliance requires an unshakeable foundation of comprehensive, reliable data so companies understand where they stand today. They also need data from across the value chain. For this, they must be able to rely on data from the entire ecosystem and in turn, share that information with consumers.

Traceability fosters transparency

We are united in the effort to shape a more sustainable future. Now, we must work together to embrace regulations like the DBP, a key step along the way to achieving a more circular value chain.

