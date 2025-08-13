Generative AI drives smarter marketing decisions

Increased competition means companies must understand their customers like never before. Using Agentic AI to harvest insights and drive marketing KPIs is game-changing, but marketers need the right plan to take full advantage of it.

Enterprises must continually improve their understanding of audiences and how to engage them to effectively respond to increasing competitive pressures. It’s critical for a firm’s marketing experts to take advantage of every tool to inform smarter decisions.

New, Multi-AI Agents can deliver the insights that drive winning campaigns, but marketing departments must be prepared to take full advantage of these powerful tools. It starts with the right roadmap and strategic technology partner.

Challenges for every marketing pro

In my conversations with Chief Marketing Officers, I’ve identified several common goals for improvement. These include:

Converting contact center data into valuable insights that help to design effective, customer-centric strategies

Minimizing customer churn

Using market intelligence to increase customer conversions

A company’s own data is an important source of the information required to help CMOs, Chief Experience Officers, and other marketing professionals achieve these goals. Unfortunately, legacy business intelligence systems often fail to deliver, for several reasons:

Analytics systems rarely support strategic foresight and transformative innovation, instead providing business users with yet another dashboard.

The results are often, at best, a topic for discussion at the next team meeting. This is not sufficient for a decision-maker to act upon immediately and with confidence.

Systems typically fail to personalize their output to provide insights contextualized for the person viewing them, instead offering a generic, unsatisfying result.

Systems often aggregate data within silos, which means their output still requires additional interpretation to be valuable.

In short, many legacy systems miss the big picture, miss actionable meaning, miss the persona and miss the point.

Based on my experience, I recommend an organization address this through multi-AI agent systems.

The Gen AI Strategic Intelligence System by Capgemini bridges the gap between the old way, and a value-driven future. This system converts the vast amounts of data generated by each client across their enterprise, into actionable insights. It is agentic, meaning that it operates continuously and is capable of independent decision-making, planning, and execution without human supervision. The solution examines its own work to identify ways to improve it rather than simply responding to prompts. It’s also able to collaborate with multiple AI agents with specialized roles, to engage in more complex problem solving and deliver better results.

How would organizations potentially go about doing this?

A well-crafted plan for Agentic AI-powered insights

First, organizations must establish a clear roadmap to take full advantage of Agentic AI-enabled decision-making. This should align technology with business objectives.

It starts by identifying the end goals, the core business objectives and associated KPIs relevant to the marketing team. These are the basis upon which the team contributes to the organization’s business value. Strengthening them is always a smart exercise. The good news is that even small improvements to any of these KPIs can deliver enormous benefits.

The roadmap should take advantage of pre-existing AI models to generate predictive insights. It should also ensure scalability, reliability, and manageability of all AI agents, not just within the realm of marketing and customer experience, but throughout the organization. And it should be designed to leverage domain-centric data products from disparate enterprise resource planning and IT systems.

Finally, the roadmap must identify initiatives to ensure the quality and reliability of the organization’s data by pursuing best-in-class data strategies. These include:

deploying the right platform to build secure, reliable, and scalable solutions

implementing an enterprise-wide governance framework

establishing the guardrails that protect data privacy, define how generative AI can be used, and shield brand reputation

The right partner delivers more than technology

Second, the organization must engage the right strategic partner – one that can provide business transformation expertise, industry-specific knowledge, and innovative Agentic AI solutions.

Capgemini uses its technology expertise, partnerships with all major platform providers, and experience across multiple industrial sectors to design, deliver, and support generative AI strategies and solutions that are secure, reliable, and tailored to its clients unique needs.

The solution draws upon the client’s data ecosystem to perform root-cause analysis of KPI changes and then generates prescriptive recommendations and next-best actions that are tailored to each persona within the marketing team. The result is goal-oriented insights aligned with business objectives, ready to empower the organization through actionable roadmaps for sustainable growth and competitive advantage.

*Applying agentic AI to customer experience

Here’s a use case that demonstrates the potential of an agentic Gen AI solution for customer experience.

A marketing department wants to leverage its contact center data to improve customer experience, boost operational efficiency, and manage costs. This requires a comprehensive view of contact center operations, including insights into customer interactions, interaction channels, and outcomes.

An analytics solution powered by agentic generative AI can deliver hierarchical views of customer service level and KPI metrics, conduct near real-time (NRT), around the clock trend analysis for service level agreements, highlight correlations between dependent KPIs for continuous improvement initiatives, provide early warning systems for emerging customer experience challenges, and enhance churn prediction.

The impact can include a 10 percent boost to upsell closure, and a 20 percent improvement to customer satisfaction. Capgemini enables this use case through an AI CX insights 360 solution offered for the Gen AI Strategic Intelligent System by Capgemini.

Just imagine this agent working 24/7 on your behalf. They don’t sleep, they don’t get tired, they don’t take vacation, and they’re completely autonomous.

Meaningful, actionable results

With the right implementation and support, the potential benefits include better access to market intelligence, as well as significant opportunities for growth through cross-selling, up-selling, and capitalizing on both marketing white spaces and competitive insights.

Capgemini’s modeling suggests such a solution would accelerate the speed and rate of customer acquisition by 75 percent, while lowering the cost. It would also boost customer satisfaction scores by 20 percent and increase customer conversions by more than 50 percent.

Given the direct relationship between customer-experience excellence and revenue generation, those are meaningful advantages that cannot be ignored.

*Results based on industry benchmarks and observed outcomes from similar initiatives with clients. Individual results will vary.

The Gen AI Strategic Intelligence System by Capgemini works across all industrial sectors, and integrates seamlessly with various corporate domains. Download our PoV here to learn more or contact our below expert if you would like to discuss this further.