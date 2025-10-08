Skip to Content

Gender and leadership: Quotes from leaders across industries

Women leaders from across industries share how inclusive leadership, AI fluency, and diverse teams are shaping the future – and why gender equity is central to lasting impact.

AI is a critical skill for leaders – today and in the future

AI is emerging as a critical leadership capability, not just for navigating today’s complex business landscape, but for shaping inclusive and future-ready organizations.

Anna Perrin

"I’ve seen firsthand how new technologies – especially AI – are reshaping the way we lead, collaborate, and solve problems. For women in leadership, this is a chance to challenge old structures, amplify diverse voices, and drive more inclusive decision-making by being at the forefront of change." – Anna Perrin, Chief Customer Officer, NBN

Diverse teams are key to success

Diversity is a strategic advantage. Bringing a wide range of perspectives, experiences, and problem-solving approaches leads to more innovative, inclusive, and resilient outcomes.

    Carrie Chiu

    "Building high-performing teams requires diversity in gender and culture, and it’s essential to bring male allies along to truly advance gender equity." – Carrie Chiu, General Manager Data & AI, NBN

    Georgia Hack

    "One of L’Oreal Groupe’s core growth principles is developing leaders without cloning them. It’s about recognizing the diversity within our team and focusing on building the unique strengths of each individual. This creates the best environment for collective success and drives growth." – Georgia Hack, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, L'Oréal Groupe Australia & New Zealand

    Women are equally equipped to lead

    Women are equally equipped to lead – bringing the strategic insight, emotional intelligence, and adaptability needed to thrive in today’s world.

    Fiamma Morton

    "Modern leadership demands transparency, resilience, vision, and vulnerability –qualities women consistently bring to the fore." – Fiamma Morton, Chief Operating Officer – Consumer Westpac

    Gender stereotypes in leadership limit authentic expression and career advancement

    Gender stereotypes in leadership restrict authentic expression and limit career progression for women by imposing narrow expectations of how leaders should behave and suppressing diverse leadership styles.

    Emily Mailes

    "There’s been a strong socialization of leadership that’s gone down gender lines—so while it might seem natural, it’s really shaped by the world we live in. Earlier in my career I worked under senior female executives who felt they had to be very aggressive, always with their elbows out. That style was a product of their socialization. Personally, I want to lead with empathy, and I’ve learned it’s okay to do so, even though I didn’t see that modeled often." – Emily Mailes, Chief eHealth Strategy Officer, Victorian Department of Health

    The role of mentorship and networking in advancing gender equity in leadership

    Mentorship and networking are powerful enablers that help accelerate career growth and break down systemic barriers for women leaders, by providing them access to guidance, visibility, and opportunities.

    Sam Bain

    "For women, having a strong mentor—regardless of gender—is key to navigating their professional journey. I believe, mentorship, networking, and a supportive peer community are essential pillars for women to thrive in leadership." – Sam Bain, Chief Customer and Transformation Officer, Mecca Brands

    Systemic changes are needed to accelerate gender parity

    Building and nurturing the talent pipeline, along with creating a supportive environment, plays a vital role in bridging the gender parity gap

      Louisa Francis

      "Organizations should focus on transparent advancement processes, proactive mentorship, and structured talent development to support gender parity." – Louisa Francis, Executive, Data & Analytics PB, NAB

      Sidone Thomas

      "To truly accelerate gender parity and shift the dial, organizations must focus on developing talent early – from recruitment and onboarding to nurturing them with meaningful development opportunities and creating a supportive environment that enables women to thrive. Lasting change happens when senior leaders actively champion diversity." – Sidone Thomas, Chief Technology and Corporate Services Officer, St John of God Health Care

      Jacqui Kernot

      "We have spent years trying to ‘fix’ women with more training. But the real transformation happens when we fix the environment. When women are placed in supportive, empowering settings, they don’t just succeed – they thrive." – Jacqui Kernot, Vice President, Thales Cybersecurity Services

      Advance and celebrate diverse role models

      Diversity in leadership style is gaining greater acceptance, inspiring change and building confidence

      Annabel Fribence

      "The more diverse the leadership styles, the more people realize –‘Wow, I can lead too. I don’t have to fit a specific mold to be successful.’ Throughout my career, I’ve often heard, ‘You’re not the typical mold, and yet you’ve succeeded,’ which has inspired others to embrace their own unique styles." – Annabel Fribence, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's Australia

