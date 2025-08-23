Future-proofing the battery value chain: a roadmap for automotive leaders  

The automotive industry has a rare opportunity to rethink how value is created and captured across the battery lifecycle.

Those who act on battery traceability and lifecycle innovation today will lead on secured transparency, sustainability, and efficiency tomorrow, assuring long-term competitiveness. The European Union’s Digital Battery Passport (DBP) is more than a compliance checkbox—it’s a strategic enabler. The DBP provides full transparency across the battery lifecycle, turning complex data challenges into competitive advantages.

With select provisions set to take effect in 2027, the new EU regulation offers automotive players a chance to shape the future of battery value, sustainability, and customer experience. It offers an integrated digital approach that unlocks significant value. Here, we share concrete actions companies can take across four key priorities to harness the opportunities within this new regulatory environment.

1. Driving supply chain resilience and product innovation

With the DBP, product traceability is more important than ever. Future-forward companies can strengthen supply chain, sourcing, engineering, and R&D functions with stronger data tracking and sharing. With better visibility into where materials come from and how they’re used, companies can avoid supply shortages, source more responsibly, and make smarter design choices.

This kind of traceability helps build trust with customers and regulators by showing a clear commitment to sustainability. It also lays the foundation for more sophisticated data-sharing across the value chain.

2. Augmenting service offers and product performance

The value of an integrated approach to DBP compliance doesn’t stop upstream. Once the battery is in use, the DBP enables downstream innovation through continuous performance monitoring powered by digital twins – data-driven digital models of each battery in play. By harnessing the insights these models provide, companies will be able to detect issues early and schedule maintenance proactively, while improving battery durability and after-sales operations.

Real-world usage data can also feed directly into product development, helping to design better batteries. Meanwhile, insights into driving behavior and energy use have the potential to unlock personalized services like smart charging recommendations and energy-efficient routing, enhancing the overall customer experience.

3. Extending battery life and value for circular growth

Building on these operational gains, the DBP creates new opportunities for lifecycle value and business model innovation. By leveraging this granular, real-time data on battery condition and usage, companies can accurately assess when a battery is ready for a second life—whether repurposed for another vehicle, redeployed for energy storage, or sent for recycling. This extends asset value while helping manufacturers meet end-of-life obligations more efficiently and responsibly.

4. Ensuring data security and transparency

Under the extended producer responsibility framework, manufacturers are responsible for their batteries through the end of the battery lifecycle. Different countries and regulations require different sets of compliance data, provided or collected by stakeholders all along the value chain, from dealers and insurers to consumers, technicians and recyclers. In these complex ecosystems, transparency and security are vital. Robust data security and transparency can help manufacturers ensure accurate, real-time information is provided to every operator in the battery lifecycle.

Secure, transparent data management also enables first-life producers to seamlessly transfer economic responsibility to second-life producers, a process that requires data certification and verifiable credentials from all parties. This is especially important in the case of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, which frequently have a second life with a different producer.

5. Maximizing revenue opportunities

In parallel, the same data enables new revenue models. Using this clear and secure insight into battery health and residual value, companies can offer services like leasing or swapping—innovative solutions that are helping to reshape the EV market and further EV adoption. Additionally, better data means second-life applications become more viable and scalable, shifting batteries from being single-use components to long-term assets that support circular growth.

Take action today for a more sustainable tomorrow

At Capgemini, we help automotive players harness the full potential of the DBP through technology and strategic innovation. Our Product Traceability for Automotive offer combines deep industry expertise with advanced digital solutions to unlock operational gains while working towards a circular, sustainable future.

The DBP is a catalyst for transformation across the battery value chain. By acting now—and going beyond minimal compliance—companies can turn transparency into a lever for greater efficiency, innovation, and growth.

