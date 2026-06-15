Recent research by Capgemini and the World Climate Foundation identifies five strategies that can help business leaders build long-term resilience amid an increasingly complex landscape for water management.

For many years, carbon emissions dominated the corporate sustainability agenda. In contrast, water was largely taken for granted as an abundant, affordable, and easily accessible resource. This assumption has now been radically disproved. In conversations with business leaders, it’s clear that organizations understand how climate risk is changing how markets operate – and that this includes water resilience.

From food and energy security to infrastructure, supply chains, and social stability, water plays a critical role in managing climate risk. Water is a resource that businesses can no longer afford to treat as an afterthought. Instead, it has become an essential strategic concern for securing business continuity and competitiveness, especially as the world enters an era of water bankruptcy.

How can businesses navigate this change?

Businesses today are confronted with a new challenge: managing water supplies effectively.

Competition for fresh water, stricter regulations, and increasing scrutiny from stakeholders are redefining water supply as a measurable financial risk. Unlike carbon, water is inherently local. It’s impossible to trade or measure water using a consistent global metric; its value is dictated by where it is drawn from and where it is discharged. When flooding can be as damaging as a drought, local water management capabilities can determine the commercial fate of an entire region.

Where water was once regarded as an always-available, low-cost resource, water – and its management – now shape operational continuity and cost structures. It’s also reshaping long-term business resilience strategies. We are moving from an era of “water as usual” to one where water volatility represents a structural feature of the global economy. Organizations that manage water effectively are increasingly recognized as credible climate leaders.

Five ways to navigate this change

Leaders need to acknowledge and navigate the new reality of water scarcity to ensure optimal outcomes. Our recent research report, developed in partnership with the World Climate Foundation, identifies five strategic priorities to help structure this effort:

Integrate: Treat water supply management as a core business issue. Embed it in enterprise risk management and capital planning processes to ensure it features on board-level agendas.

Invest: Direct capital toward proven solutions that reduce water consumption while increasing reuse and protecting watersheds. Support innovation through R&D and partnerships to lower the barriers to new technology adoption.

Collaborate: Build coalitions with local municipalities, suppliers, and peers to manage this essential resource collectively at a river-basin level.

Incentivize: Set clear performance targets and link executive incentives to measurable business outcomes. Linking these to measurable water outcomes sends a powerful signal of intent.

Communicate: Disclose water strategies and performance clearly and transparently. Use common standards and digital verification tools to demonstrate your credibility to stakeholders.

Moving from risk to resilience

The companies that thrive in the coming years will be those that move beyond superficial pledges and policies to adopt tangible water supply strategies. The good news is that, thanks to data and digital capabilities like AI and digital twins, organizations can now monitor and manage water with greater precision than ever before.

The task for leaders now is to harness this innovation wave. By bringing together technology, finance, governance, and collaboration, businesses can build systems that withstand stress and regenerate value.

Discover more insights from our report “The Innovation Wave: Why Smart Businesses Are Investing in Water Resilience.” Learn more here – The Innovation Wave: Why Smart Businesses Are Investing in Water Resilience